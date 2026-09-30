Turning Back the Pages - October 1, 2026

125 years ago — 1901

On Wednesday of last week, while William Brazee was lifting a heavy barrel from his wagon, he slipped and the barrel fell upon his leg and broke it. Dr. Bissell was called and gave the kind of attention needed.

On Friday last, while workers were jacking up the drug store building, preparatory to moving it, a corner of the foundation wall on which one of the jacks rested partially gave way, and the center of the building gradually began to settle. Timbers were immediately put in position as supports, but to no effect, for in a few moments the building broke in the center and went crashing down into the cellar, a complete wreck. None of the goods had been removed from the store, consequently bottles, jugs, cans, boxes and other goods too numerous to mention were crushed by the falling timbers, making a conglomerated mass, with many odors, which floated out to remote parts of the village. Dr. Knight estimates the damage done to his stock at about $1,000.

100 years ago — 1926

The auto may be a great blessing, but it has certainly done things to the railroads.

SALISBURY — Master Robert T. Mercer left on the 22nd to attend the Lenox School in Lenox, Mass. Mr. E.C. Mercer, his father, leaves tomorrow to see first World Series baseball game in New York and will begin his fall work Sunday, Oct. 8, in St. George’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mr. E.C. Mercer is driving a new Nash roadster.

Fire losses resulting from rubbish fires, which total high in Connecticut, may be materially reduced in the near future by the use of the gas-fired incinerator, according to the Connecticut Committee on Public Service Information. It has been estimated by the committee that approximately fifty per cent of all fires are the result of attempts to destroy rubbish in unprotected devices, chief of which is the back-yard bonfire.

LOST — 3 cows, black and white, with tags on ears, reward. Please notify Joe Brown, East Canaan, Tel. 179-2.

One day last week Miss Doris Peabody swam across the lake starting at the raft and finishing at the Hotchkiss Boat House. Miss Mignon Taylor rowing a boat accompanied her over the course.

50 years ago — 1976

A study of the Housatonic River for possible federal protection as a Wild and Scenic River was authorized by the House of Representatives Monday, and according to the Senate’s Interior Committee, was confirmed by the Senate late Tuesday. The omnibus bill now awaits only President Ford’s signature.

Don Stevens of Salisbury foiled a hold-up at the Lakeville Wine Shop Monday evening by grabbing the wrist of his youthful would-be assailant. The stick-up man, a slightly built person of about 20, concealed his hand in his jacket and pointed his finger to make it appear like a pistol. But to Stevens, who thought at first the attempt was a prank, the gesture did not quite ring true. He lunged and grabbed the wrist of the youth. The hold-up man turned and ran out of the store. As he crossed the parking lot of the Lakeville Food Center, a large wrench fell out of his pocket. He got into a car that Stevens said obviously had been waiting for him, and it sped off. Since the time was 6:45 and darkness was descending, Stevens could see only that the car was white. Only afterward, when he started thinking about it, did Don realize that he had had what might have been a close call. “I’m not a hero,” he said. He went home and had a drink.

Bonnie Evans welds. She also drives the experimental race cars husband Jack designs. The couple, owners of Mecca Development, recently moved to Sharon, from New Jersey, where they are closer to Lime Rock, a test track for Jack’s designs. The covered car she was welding is an experimental design for General Motors.

The Housatonic Valley Chapter of Future Farmers of America has received word that its application for Superior Chapter has won a gold emblem at the national level. A gold emblem means that the chapter is ranked in the top one per cent of all the FFAchapters in the country.

CANAAN — Local craftsmen and artisans have found an outlet for their work in a new little shop recently opened on Bragg Street. The shop, called Back Porch Arts and Crafts, is operated out of Mildred Mather’s home, and is run by Mrs. Mather and her daughter, Mary Monnier. Shop hours are 1-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but Mrs. Monnier stresses that she will open the shop any day by appointment. Featured in the little shop are gift items made by local people of all ages. “It’s turning into a little guild,” said Mrs. Monnier. “We have things here made by people from six years old to 70.”

Ed’s Auto Parts, an auto supply store that has been located on High Street in Canaan for the past 13 years, moved last week to its new location on North Elm Street. Ed Hotchkiss of Torrington, who is co-owner of the store with Ed Bosio, also of Torrington, said that the firm’s previous rented quarters have become too crowded. The men own their new larger building.

25 years ago -- 2001

KENT — James Gadiel, 23, is among those missing and presumed dead after the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11. He was the son of Peter and Jan Gadiel, and the late Ellen Gadiel. Mr. Gadiel was employed by Cantor Fitzgerald as a programmer. His office was on the 103rd floor of the north tower, which was hit by the first plane.

Actress Star Herrman and daughter Emma cut the ribbon for the start of the Crop Walk in Falls Village Sunday. The event raised $24,000 to feed the hungry worldwide. Many of the participants walked the full 10 miles.

SALISBURY — Susan M. Getzendanner died Sept. 11, 2001, a victim of the attacks on the World Trade Center. She was born during World War II in Newtown, Pa. and grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio. She eventually moved to New York City and then to Salisbury, going back and forth between the bustle of New York City and hiking or gardening on Mt. Riga.

CANAAN — The employees of Bicron want to wash your car. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Northwest Connecticut Inc., which supports local organizations. The fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bicron parking lot off Barlow Street. Cost is $5 per car.

CANAAN — How often can you make one phone call and get two banks? Dial the number of the former People’s Bank in Canaan and a recording lets you know that the office has been sold and is now operated by Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The voice goes on to offer options. “Press 1 to talk to People’s Bank, 2 to talk to Salisbury Bank.” The recording will be in place for 30 days, according to branch manager Amy Kiernan, in order to give customers old and new a chance to get used to the new phone number of 860-824-3070.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.