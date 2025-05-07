Two track stars set school records

Mia Dodge, left, and Kyle McCarron both set new HVRHS track records last week.

Riley Klein
track

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School has a new record in the girls 300-meter hurdles as of April 29.

Mia Dodge completed the event in 47.2 seconds, breaking a school record that stood for four decades

The feat occurred at Nystrom Park in Thomaston in a group track and field meet between HVRHS, Thomaston High School and Northwestern Regional High School.

The former HVRHS record holder in the 300m hurdles was Jill Sieller who ran 47.5 seconds in 1984.

A few days later, Kyle McCarron broke the school record in the 3200-meter race, another mark that stood for four decades.

McCarron’s time of 9:36.83 broke the previous record set by Randy Jasmine in 1985. He achieved the pace in Ridgefield at the “Fast Times at Ridgefield High” track meet Saturday, May 3.

He also holds the school record in the 1600m.

track

Latest News

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

education

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

business