WINGDALE — Varen Cobain Male, beloved infant son of Ashley Marie Jones and Gavin James Male of Wingdale, entered into God’s care on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury.

In addition to his loving parents, Varen is survived by his grandmother and grandfather, Kim Jones and her longtime companion William “Bill” Bowler of Wingdale; his grandmother and grandfather, Theresa and Charles R. Barnes of Washington County, New York; his maternal great grandparents, James and Shirley Riley of Dover Plains, New York, and his paternal great grandparents, Cindy and Gary Borden of Washington County and several extended family members.

A graveside service and burial took place on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 11 a.m. at South Dover Rural Cemetery, State Route 55 & Church Hill, Wingdale, NY. Rev. Zora Cheatham offered a blessing and prayers for Varen at that time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.