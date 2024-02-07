Varen Cobain Male

Latest News
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.
The stage in the auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) was bare. Olson said set-building will begin later in February.
Choreographer Amber Cameron put a group through their paces in the school cafeteria. To the untutored eye, the dancers seemed to have a good grasp of the piece, but Cameron moved about from group to group, adjusting something here, tinkering with something there.
The show runs March 14-16 at HVRHS.
SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.
Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.
First Selectman Curtis Rand said he wanted to emphasize that the Pope designs “are nothing more than concepts.”
Final plans must go through the relevant town boards and commissions, as with any other application, he said.
McGuire said he received a letter from a concerned neighbor of the Pope property and met with the man, whose concerns included the scale and density of the design concept and the effect on the Rail Trail:
“We agreed to stay in touch.”
Several participants said the committee should hold some kind of public meeting on their work to date. Rand suggested waiting until spring, when residents who winter in balmier climes have returned.
Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post
Feb 07, 2024
Submitted
KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.
Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.
Development of recreational programs and managing recreation facilities are all included in Busse’s professional background. His most recent service is as the director of aquatic operations and safety at the New Canaan Community YMCA. He has also served a director of the Y’s day camp, supervising 60 counselors, program specialists, lifeguards and assistant directors.
Past experience has also included park maintenance and operation including work for the state Department of. Energy and Environmental Protection with responsibilities in the state park system and public beaches.
Busse is currently earning his Master of Science in recreation administration at Southern Connecticut State University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in environmental policy from Western Connecticut State University and has earned certification as a park and recreation professional as well as certification as an American Red Cross instructor in first aid.
The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.
Dec. 4, 2023
28 White Hollow Road, a home built in 1850 on 1.13 acres, sold by the estate of Martha Miller to John Mason Stephens and James Frederick Lestelle for $485,000.
Dec. 6, 2023
5 Red Bird Lane, a renovated 1962 home on 1.35 acres, sold by Red Bird LLC to Christopher Todd Page for $1,475,000
Dec. 14, 2023
21 Mount Riga Road, a 1939 cabin of 504 square feet on .45 acres, sold by Estate of Jay Leone to Sievert A. McCabe and Eliza D. McCabe for $22,000
Dec. 16, 2023
Salmon Kill Road, 14.075 acres of land, sold by James J. and Melinda B. Belter and Ann and Stephen Torrey to the Salisbury Association for $800,000
Dec. 15, 2023
55 Falls Mountain Road, contemporary 3,656-square-foot home built in 2021, sold by Thomas M. Callahan and Luis Felipe Arroyo to Falls Mountain LLC for $3.9 million
Dec. 18, 2023
62 Reservoir Road, a 1968 ranch on 2.2 acres, sold by Matthew and Heidi Chard to 62 Reservoir LLC for $330,000
Town of Salisbury real estate sales recorded as sold between Dec. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023, sourced from monthly Assessor Report issued by the Town Clerk supplemented by information from Town tax records.
Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
