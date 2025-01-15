Violet Leila Woods
obituaries

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

She is survived by her children; Karan, Dianne (George), Ron, and Donna, children of her late husband, Sandy and Paul. She leaves behind her grandchildren, James II (Melissa), Jenna (Kevin), Joey, and Matthew (Jenna), as well as her three great-grandchildren; Bailey, James III, Georgie and many nieces and nephews. Her love and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

Violet will be cremated in Arizona. Her celebration of life will be held on Jan. 26 at the Arlington Lions Club, starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Arlington Lions Club in her memory. Donations can be made through their website at www.jaxarlingtonlionsclub.com/ or by check made to Arlington Lions Club, at 6523 Commerce St., Jacksonville, FL 32211.

obituaries

Latest News

Christopher Wadsworth retires after 43 years of service at Camp Sloane

Christopher Wadsworth retires after 43 years of service at Camp Sloane

Chris Wadsworth at Camp Sloane.

Natalie Wadsworth

After more than four decades of dedicated service, Chris Wadsworth has retired from his role as director of Camp Sloane YMCA in Lakeville, Connecticut. His retirement marks the end of an era, with Wadsworth having been an integral part of the camp’s growth and success since 1978. His tenure, which spans two periods—1978 to 1985 and 1990 to 2024—has been characterized by unwavering commitment, love, and care for the camp’s mission and its community.

“Camp Sloane has been my life,” said Wadsworth, reflecting on his extensive time at the helm. “I love that place, and it’s been so rewarding to help it grow and thrive.”

Keep ReadingShow less
camps

Telling Stories: a conversation with Dani Shapiro and Laura Karetzky

Telling Stories: a conversation with Dani Shapiro and Laura Karetzky

Dani Shapiro, left, and Laura Karetzky.

Beowulf Sheehan and Nelson Hancock

On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m., the first in a new series of conversations called “Telling Stories” will take place at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn. Moderated by writer and teacher Maggie Levine, this inaugural session will feature bestselling author Dani Shapiro and Brooklyn-based painter Laura Karetzky in a discussion about their creative processes, storytelling techniques, and the connections between their art forms.

Shapiro, author of eleven books, and the host and creator of the hit podcast “Family Secrets.” and Karetzky, known for her narrative-driven paintings, will explore how they weave multiple perspectives and non-linear narratives into their respective works. “The reason I paired Laura with Dani is because Dani’s work, even in her fiction, is not linear. She jumps around in time and weaves different perspectives. Laura’s narrative paintings do something similar—they often tell multiple stories through layers and perspectives,” said Levine, who founded her newsletter and social platform, ArtWrite, to explore the intersections of art and writing. Levine will guide the conversation, highlighting the common threads between these two artists’ practices.

Keep ReadingShow less
talks

Coffee house night brings music and beyond to the Northwest Corner

Coffee house night brings music and beyond to the Northwest Corner

Alec Linden

Erin Ash Sullivan, the evening’s featured act, performing her music for a rapt audience.

This year's first installment of the 12 Moons Coffee House open mic and performance kicked off to a packed house despite bracing weather on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“This is the best thing you can do on a freezing evening,” said the night’s featured performer, singer-songwriter Erin Ash Sullivan. Applause and murmurs of assent filled the vaulted interior of Falls Village’s Center on Main.

Keep ReadingShow less
entertainment