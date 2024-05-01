What stinks?

What stinks?

Latest News

Go with the flow

Go with the flow
Lans Christensen

The Kent School varsity crew team set out on the Housatonic River for practice in late April.

kent crew

Summer celebration to honor Sharon Hospital

Summer celebration to honor Sharon Hospital

SHARON — Enthusiastic about early planning for a town-wide celebration of Sharon Hospital, resident Deborah Moore outlined festive possibilities at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen Tuesday, April 23.

Reading through a trove of records preserved by the late Mary Kirby, who documented the history of the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary organization, led Moore to imagine a summer celebration on Sunday, August 25, to include a parade and a community picnic, most likely to be held at Veterans’ Park.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon hospital

Little league baseball returns to Steve Blass Field

Little league baseball returns to Steve Blass Field

Kurt Hall squared up in the batter’s box, April 27.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball opened the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27, with an afternoon match between the Giants and Red Sox.

The Giants stood tall and came out on top with a 15-7 win over their Region One counterparts, the Red Sox. AAA little league teams are composed of players aged 9 to 11 from Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

Keep ReadingShow less
little league

Pickleballing in Kent

Pickleballing in Kent
Lans Christensen

Kent Park and Recreation has joined with Kent Center School to provide the community with weekly pickleball. The public is invited to KCS Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. through June 5. There are two courts set up and all equipment is provided. People of all ages are welcome. No skill or experience necessary.


Keep ReadingShow less
pickleball