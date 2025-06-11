Winfield Scott Begor

DOVER PLAINS — Winfield Scott Begor, 58, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 30, 2025, at his home. Scott was a supervisor and teacher at Taconic OPWDD in Wassaic, New York for 36 years retiring in 2022.

Born on June 3, 1966 in Sharon, he was the son of the late Chester W. Begor and Grace (Mellon) Begor. On July 9, 2005, at the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley, New York, he married Mary Beth Franks who survives at home.

Scott attended Dover High School and was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Rod and Gun Club in Dover Plains. He was a vestry member and an honorary Altar Guild member at Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon.

Scott was always a very generous and caring person, especially in any time of need, who loved cooking for friends and family; his pulled pork was always welcome!

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and clay shooting with good friends. He bonded with his father-in-law watching Penn State games. He enjoyed travel, especially camping with his “camping family.” The last two years he spent doting on his new best friend, Maine, the yellow lab who is lost now without him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children; a son, Justin Begor of Rome, New York and two daughters, Amber Ellis of Rome, New York and Tara Ann Begor of Dover Plains, New York; two brothers, James Begor of Malone, New York and Wellington “Skip” Begor of Dover Plains, New York; three sisters, Connie Hearn of Pleasant Valley, New York; Wava Barlow of Plattsburg, New York and Penny Wilson of Millbrook, New York. He is also survived by six grandchildren;Hunter, Alex and Jacob Begor, Richie Cianfrocco-Begor, Daisy Ellis and Remington King.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, New York. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Christ Church Episcopal, 9 South Main St. in Sharon, Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made to Towers to Tunnels Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at https://t2t.org/. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

little league

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

restaurants

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

cornwall library