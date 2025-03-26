Winifred Anne Carriere

Latest News
LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.
The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.
Coco Sheronas scored four goals for Hotchkiss in the snowy 2025 season opener.Photo by Riley Klein
Kingswood Oxford is in the process of rebuilding its girls lacrosse program after some time without a team. The first game of the season gave the Kingswood coaches a chance to see their team play and rework position assignments.
At gametime, Downing Field became enshrouded in a veil of snow flurries. Players kept moving to stay warm with the temperature around 39 degrees.
The mercy rule kicked in during the second quarter when the lead entered double digits, causing a running clock to tick for the rest of the game.
Eleanor Helm scored once against Kingswood Oxford.Photo by Riley Klein
In addition to four goals by Sheronas, MaryHelen Cooey and Charlotte Dorman scored three each and the following players scored once: Eleanor Helm, Lily Lavigne, Lilah Crispino, Kailyn Willa, Marygrace Lawry, Lila Snow, Harper Semlies, Allison Wick and Emma Ohler.
Hotchkiss will play the next two games on the road before hosting Canterbury School April 9 at 3 p.m.
Allison Wick, left, and Kailyn Willa rejoice after a goal March 26.Photo by Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.
Highest Honor Roll
Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).
Grade 10: Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), John DeDonato (Salisbury), Adelyn Diorio (North Canaan), Sydney Howe (North Canaan), Daniel Lesch (Cornwall), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), Jackson Olson (Salisbury), Logan Padelli (North Canaan), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury), Ivy Zheng (North Canaan).
Grade 11: Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Neve Kline (Salisbury), Alexa Meach (North Canaan), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village), Celeste Trabucco (Kent) Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).
Grade 12:Tyler Anderson (Sharon), Zachary Bezerra (Kent), Bernice Boyden (Sharon), Daniela Brennan (North Canaan), Amelia Dodge (North Canaan), Madison Gulotta (Sheffield), Harper Howe (North Canaan), Tess Marks (Salisbury), Manasseh Matsudaira (Cornwall), Lola Moerschell (Kent), Diana Portillo (North Canaan), Olivia Robson (Salisbury), Gabriela Titone (Salisbury).
High Honor Roll
Grade 9: Krystin Ackerman (North Canaan), Travis Barber (Cornwall), Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Logan Bronson (Cornwall), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Sadie Chapell (Salisbury), Tess Churchill (Salisbury), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Caitlin Devino (North Canaan), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Celestia Galvin (Sharon), Samuel Garcia Pulido (North Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Madeline Johnson (Salisbury), Marlow LaPointe (Falls Village), Ayden Lemmy (Falls Village), Paul Losh (Falls Village), Chase Lowell (North Canaan), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Bridger Rinehart (Salisbury), Vilija Salazar (Salisbury), Camila Sanchez Guerrero (Cornwall), Camdyn Tallon (North Canaan), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Payton Wagner (North Canaan), Jessica Watkins (Kent), Olivia Whitney (North Canaan).
Grade 10: Bennett Wyatt Bayer (Salisbury), Selena Black (Cornwall), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Natasha Dennis (North Canaan), Layla DiDomenico (Kent), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Lydia Fleming (North Canaan), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Jonas Johnson (North Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (North Canaan), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), David Nam (Sharon), Gustavo Portillo (North Canaan), Rivers Richard (North Canaan), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls).
Grade 11: Elizabeth Allyn (Salisbury), Steven Barber (Cornwall), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Katherine Crane (North Canaan), Richard Crane (North Canaan), Arianna Danforth Gold (Cornwall), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Shanaya Duprey (North Canaan), Allegra Ferri (North Canaan), Elizabeth Forbes (Wassaic), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Taylor Green (Kent), Chloe Hill (Salisbury), Adam Hock (Kent), Hannah Johnson (North Canaan), Madelyn Johnson (North Canaan), Delanie Keeley (New Marlboro), Madison Melino (Austerlitz), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).
Grade 12: Lucas Caranci (North Canaan), Sidney Crouch (Cornwall), Dylan Deane (North Canaan), Tessa Dekker (Falls Village), Cole Dennis (North Canaan), Leah Drislane (North Canaan), Sara Huber (Salisbury), Dustin Kayser (North Canaan), Rosemary Koller (North Canaan), Kylie Leonard (North Canaan), Katelin Lopes (Falls Village), Khyra McClennon (Amenia), Jassim Mohydin (Salisbury), Patrick Money (Kent), Mason O’Niel (Salisbury), Tristan Oyanadel (Falls Village), Wendy Santiago-Leyva (Salisbury), Elinor Wolgemuth (Salisbury).
Honor Roll
Grade 9: Edwin Alonzo Alonzo (North Canaan), Robert Boyden (Sharon), Peyton Bushnell (Falls Village), Winter Cheney (Cornwall), Ayva Fenn (Torrington), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Angel Gonzalez (Salisbury), Kogan Lawrence (Amenia), McKenzie Lotz (Ashley Falls), Dany Martinez (North Canaan), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Nathan Young (Cornwall).
Grade 10: Byron Bell (Cornwall), Sofia Bindley (Cornwall), Karen Chavez-Sanchez (Salisbury), Braeden Duncan (Salisbury), Wiley Fails (Salisbury), James Flores (Kent), Jasper Oyanadel (Falls Village), Marlene Perez (North Canaan), Carson Riva (North Canaan), Ryan Segalla (Salisbury), Alanna Tatro (North Canaan).
Grade 11: Peter Austin (Kent), Everet Belancik (Cornwall), Carlos Castellanos Cruz (Falls Village), Ashton Cooper (Salisbury), Christopher Crane (North Canaan), Nicholas Gonzalez (Cornwall), Kierra Greene (North Canaan), Marc Hafner (Falls Village), Abram Kirshner (Kent), Riley Mahaffey (Amenia), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Isabella Pugo Dominguez (North Canaan), Deiby Romero Gualan (North Canaan), Gabriele Rooney (Falls Village), Melanie Rundall (Kent), Ava Segalla (Salisbury), Lauren Sorrell (North Canaan).
Grade 12: Brandt Bosio (Salisbury), Jake Bosio (North Canaan), Madeline Collingwood (South Egremont), Ian Crowell (North Canaan), Madison DeWitt (North Canaan), Rose Fitch (Cornwall), Ava Gandarillas (North Canaan), Abigail Hogan (North Canaan), Antonis Karampasis (North Canaan), Ellanor Karcheski (North Canaan), Jonathan Leal-Santiago (North Canaan), Kyle McCarron (Kent), Ledvia Orellana-Lemus (North Canaan), Olivia Peterson (Sharon), Taylor Terwilliger (North Canaan), Emil Urbanowicz (Cornwall), Jayme Walsh (Salisbury), Abigail White (North Canaan), Junxin Zhang (Kent).
‘We need to be touched, we need to be tended to, and we need to remember who we are and how we are actually doing,” said massage therapist Aimee Davis, her words echoing softly in the warmly lit loft of the space she shares with naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, Brian Crouse, in Millerton. In a world that keeps us increasingly disconnected from our bodies, the healing practices of Davis and Crouse offer a sanctuary of care that integrates both physical and energetic restoration. They share a space and a mission of healing, one that embraces the complexity of the body, mind, and spirit.
Davis and Crouse both come from backgrounds rich with both experience and personal transformation. Their paths intersected in Millerton, where they now work alongside each other in a healing space that is as inviting and serene as their practices. At an early age, Davis was inspired by her parents’ work in science and medicine and at 18, she worked in a home for the mentally challenged, most of whom were chair-bound. “I realized then the obvious way that you can connect to another human even if they’re incapable of talking,” said Davis. A licensed massage therapist and intuitive healer, Davis has spent over two decades honing her craft in bodywork, energy healing, and coaching. Her work spans from deep tissue massage to Reiki, chakra balancing, and 4-dimensional healing. Yet, it’s the unique blending of these modalities that makes her approach so effective. “I prefer the mixed pot of whatever a person is, as opposed to just a sports massage or just an energy session,” said Davis, describing her belief in customizing healing practices to meet the distinct needs of every individual.
Brian Crouse’s path to healing also had its own meandering route. “When I was a kid, I just always had this thought I was going to be some kind of doctor/healer and also own a restaurant and also be a bass player,” Crouse recalls with a smile. He has managed to do all of that and more. After leaving chiropractic school, he owned a restaurant on Long Island for many years, but the call to medicine never left him. When he returned to his studies, he shifted focus a bit, eventually studying both naturopathic medicine and acupuncture. “I saw what food did to people over time,” he said, explaining the pivot that led him to a more holistic approach.
Today, Crouse blends his expertise in naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and nutritional counseling to address the root causes of health issues. His practice is centered on supporting the body’s innate ability to heal. “As a naturopath, I use natural therapies rather than pharmaceutical drugs,” Crouse explained, emphasizing his belief in the body’s capacity for self-regulation. If there are any fears around acupuncture, Crouse assured, “It doesn’t hurt, and it’s a very relaxing and healing modality.”
Whether it’s Davis’s bodywork or Crouse’s naturopathic treatments that brings you into their office, both practitioners see patients as unique individuals, deserving tailored care. “It doesn’t have to be all one way or another,” said Crouse. “You don’t have to have a massage every two weeks, but you can combine things that work for you,” added Davis, emphasizing the importance of finding what resonates best for each person. For Crouse, it’s all about offering choices. “I try to guide people to the healing wisdom that’s inside them and reignite it,” he explained, ensuring that his patients are not just passive recipients of treatment, but active participants in their own healing journey.
While their professional lives are grounded in wellness, their personal passions also fuel their work. Brian, an avid musician, still finds time to play bass, even occasionally practicing in the shared office space. His passion for music is just one of the many ways he nurtures his own well-being and creativity, which he said, “helps me balance the demands of my practice.” Davis, too, finds time to engage in her own self-care and personal growth, and along with her bodywork practice, she also offers women’s circles and relationship coaching. “Everybody needs help,” she acknowledged, understanding that healing, both physical and emotional, is a lifelong journey.
“It’s not a luxury to take care of yourself,” said Davis. “It’s maintenance so you can live longer and feel better.”
“And as a society we’re losing touch with ourselves and our bodies, and this is a way to reconnect,” Crouse added. “Yea,” said Davis. “It’s stressful out there, and we need to come home to the body and each other.”
For more information or to book an appointment with Brian Crouse, call 518-592-1033 or visit www.drbriancrouse.com. For more information or to book an appointment with Aimee Davis, visit connectandbalance.amtamembers.com or call 860-248-5452
On Saturday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., Eamon O’Leary and friends entertained a packed house at the Norfolk Library with classic and original Irish folk songs to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, St.Patrick.
Originally from Dublin, O’Leary has lived in New York since the early 1990s. With O’Leary typically playing the bouzouki, a long, lute-like stringed instrument, he was accompanied by Jefferson Hamer on guitar, Brenda Castles on concertina and vocals, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, and Liz Hanley on fiddle and vocals.
The band regaled the audience with the stories behind the songs and had the enthusiastic crowd singing along to the chorus of the traditional Irish sea shanty “Across The Western Ocean.” The song speaks to how immigrants fled Ireland’s hardships and set out for America in search of a better life.
“Oh, the times are hard and the wages low
Oh, sailor, where are you bound to?
The Rocky Mountains are my home
Across the western ocean”
Festive Abe Lincoln overlooks the gathering at Norfolk Library March 22.Mike Cobb
Now in its 30th year, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is booked by Norfolk Library events programmer, Eileen Fitzgibbons. As an Irish American, Fitzgibbons was raised with a love of traditional Irish music.
“All four of my grandparents were from Ireland, so Irish music is in my soul. I love offering traditional Irish music at the Library. The music is ancient and entertaining. I enjoy how folks of all ages come together in the great hall to share time together. And of course it’s a nod to my ancestors,” Fitzgibbons said.
Library associate Jack Dillon presented a letter from Helena Nolan, the Consul General of Ireland, recognizing and congratulating the Norfolk Library Associated on their 50th anniversary as well as the 30th anniversary of their St.Patrick’s Day concerts.
“The Norfolk Library Associates have truly embodied the spirit of Irish America, valuing knowledge, service, and the betterment of the community. Your deep-rooted commitment to cultural preservation, access to education, and enriching lives echoes the timeless values of generosity and solidarity,” Nolan wrote.
In addition to an hour of lovely music in the idyllic setting of the library’s great hall, the audience was invited to hors d’oeuvres and “Irish spirits.” With such good cheer, it’s easy to see why the St. Paddy’s Day Celebration is one of the Norfolk Library’s best attended events.
For information on upcoming events, see their site: norfolklibrary.org