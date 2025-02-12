Allan Dudley Walker
obituaries

Allan Dudley Walker

GOSHEN — Allan Dudley Walker, 91, of Allyn Road, died Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2025. Born Feb. 16, 1933, he was the son of Clifford R. and Irene M. (Wilson) Walker of Granby, Connecticut.

Allan was a 1951 graduate of Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut earned a B.S. in geography at Dartmouth College in 1955, and a Doctorate degree in Education from The University of Connecticut. After serving 2 years in the Navy as 2nd Lieutenant, he settled in Woodstock in 1957, where he dedicated his life to educating young people by teaching for 3 years, and then as Headmaster at Woodstock Academy for 20 years (1960-1980). He was a long-time prominent figure in the leadership of the Connecticut Association of Schools starting in 1961 until his retirement. During this time, he was also active in the National Association of Secondary School Principals, serving as President from 1975-1976.

On Feb. 13, 1982, he and Joan Angelo were married and moved to Goshen, Connecticut, where they lovingly restored a 1780 Colonial and he continued his dedication to nurturing young minds as Principal of Litchfield High School (1980-88), and subsequently Superintendent of Schools for the region (1988-92). Allan was an active community leader throughout his life. He was a member and officer of the Freemason Society and served in both the Muddy Brook Fire Department and the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association as an officer and EMT. After he moved to Goshen, he served on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Junior Republic. He was also a member of the Goshen Board of Finance from 2002 to 2025, serving as Chairman the last 21 years.

Allan loved the outdoors. He was most at home as a gentleman farmer tending his herd of Hereford beef animals, whom he treated as pets. He also enjoyed the solace and adventure of being off the grid in the northern Maine woods (T15-R9), having vacationed there since the 1960’s and made many more visits there with his children and extended family. With his 2000 Porsche Boxster, he and Joan enjoyed events and tours as members of the CT Valley Region Porsche Club.

Allan is survived by his beloved wife Joan, his children, Patricia Walker of Newport, Vermont, Allan (Carrie) Walker, Jr. of Woodstock, Connecticut, Suzanne (Ronald) Szymanski of Naples, Florida, Mary (Paul) Gallerani of Woodstock, Connecticut, Melissa (Chris) Cornell of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, his stepdaughter, Cassandra Angelo (Holly) of Glastonbury, Connecticut, his first wife, Lois Swenson and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald N. Walker.

The family would like to share their gratitude for the care, kindness and dedication provided by his primary VNA caregiver, Robin Gallagher, Chris Seymour, Shantal Harvey, Goshen/Cornwall Senior Bus, Goshen Fire Company and Goshen Community Care.
There are no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Junior Republic, 550 Goshen Road, Litchfield, CT 06759, The Goshen Good Neighbor Fund, Inc., PO Box 492, Goshen, CT 06756-0492, or the Woodstock Academy, 57 Academy Road, Woodstock, CT 06281.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kenny Funeral Homes, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

obituaries

Latest News

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema
Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener