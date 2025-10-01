Annual Dog Show and Blessing of Animals at Christ Church Episcopal

Christ Church Episcopal will host its Annual Dog Show and Blessing of Animals on Sunday, Oct. 5. The event will take place on the front lawn of the church, located at 9 South Main St., Sharon, Conn.

Schedule of Events:

• Blessing of the Animals: noon

• Dog Show: 12:30 p.m.

All animals, regardless of type, size, or species, are welcome to receive a blessing. For the safety of all participants, animals must be appropriately contained: dogs must be on a leash, and other pets must be in a carrier or caged. Muzzles may be used if necessary.

Dog Show Details: Dog owners will present their dogs in a ring, and prizes will be awarded. No special training is required. All ages of handlers are encouraged to participate. If your dog can perform a trick, that is a bonus!

Participation Guidelines:

• All dogs must be leashed.

• Other pets must be contained in a carrier or cage.

• Dogs will be judged on obedience, grooming, and conformation.

For any questions, please contact the church office at (860) 364-5260.

