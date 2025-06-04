Anthony Costa, Jr.

Anthony Costa, Jr.

SHARON- — Anthony Costa, Jr., born on March 2, 1930, to Marian Cataldo Costa and Anthony Costa, Sr. in Fairfield, Connecticut, died surrounded by love on May 16, 2025. He was raised in Fairfield, attended the Fairfield public schools, and served as an altar boy at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Dominica, his children; Janet (Thomas) O’Donnell, Jeffrey (Teresa) Costa, and Jonathan (Wendy) Costa, as well as seven grandchildren; Amy, Sean, Jonathan, Mary Kate, Carl, Jacob, and Hannah. He was formerly married to Shirley Wells, the mother of his children.

Tony attended New Haven State Teachers College, the first of his family to graduate from college.He went on to obtain a master’s degree in education at Fairfield University and began his extensive career in education, teaching at schools in Fairfield and Stratford. His teaching was interrupted by his service in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Upon his return from Korea, he was named principal of the Sharon Center School in Sharon, Connecticut. In 1970, Tony became an Assistant Professor of Education at Fairfield University and subsequently became a full professor. He taught educational psychology, teacher preparation, and placed and supervised student teachers, influencing scores of future educators. After 47 years on the faculty, he retired in 2017 at the age of 87. During his time at Fairfield, Tony enjoyed many years as the university’s head golf coach, combining his love of the sport with his dedication to teaching. Not only did he instill a love of golf in those students on the golf team, but also in his family and friends.

In 1998, Tony married Dominica Schaller and cherished 38 years of joy and partnership with her. They traveled, attended the theatre, and nurtured invaluable friendships.

Tony was the epitome of grace and happiness. His smile, his warmth, and his compassion for and interest in people made all those whose lives he touched better for having known him.Tony was a gentleman, a loving husband to Dominica, a caring father to his children and grandchildren, a devoted friend, a golf enthusiast, a wearer of fedoras, and a man of substance. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of life will be held in Tony’s memory at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield, CT, on Saturday, June 21st, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tony’s memory to First Tee-CT (www.firstteeconnecticut.org), a youth development organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of young people through the game of golf. All donations in Tony’s name will be earmarked for the Bridgeport, CT, chapter at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course.

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

