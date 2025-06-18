Barbara Ellen Branchina

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Ellen Branchina passed away on May 31, 2025, in her home in Kennebunk, Maine, after a long illness.

Barbara was born on March 26, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, to Fred and Ruth Helfst. She later attended Warwick (New York) High School where she met Nick, the love of her life. They were married June 26, 1968. Barb received her B.A. in Education from SUNY, New Paltz.

They later moved to Lakeville where they lived and raised their children for 35 years. Barb was a homemaker for several years, then received her M.S. in Education from Central Connecticut State University. She was an elementary school teacher at Salisbury Central School for many years. Upon retirement, they moved to Kennebunk to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She had many passions, including interior decorating, literature and mysteries, history, gardening, cooking and baking, and crafting. She was an active member in the Congregational Church in Salisbury, Connecticut, and later at South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport. She and her husband made many friends in Maine and were active members of the Kennebunk Newcomers Club.

Barb is survived by her husband of 57 years, Nick, her daughter, Carly McKinney and her husband John, her son, Nicholas, and four grandchildren, John, Molly, Nicholas and Benjamin, all of Kennebunk, as well as her brother Fredrick Helfst and his family of Glen Rock, New Jersey.

A private family service will be held later in the summer in Kennebunk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, Scarborough.

Juneteenth and Mumbet’s legacy

Sheffield resident, singer Wanda Houston will play Mumbet in "1781" on June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Center on Main, Falls Village.
Jeffery Serratt

In August of 1781, after spending thirty years as an enslaved woman in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, was the first enslaved person to sue for her freedom in court. At the time of her trial there were 5,000 enslaved people in the state. MumBet’s legal victory set a precedent for the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts in 1790, the first in the nation. She took the name Elizabeth Freeman.

Local playwrights Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi will tell her story in a staged reading of “1781” to celebrate Juneteenth, ay 7 p.m. at The Center on Main in Falls Village, Connecticut.Singer Wanda Houston will play MumBet, joined by actors Chantell McCulloch, Tarik Shah, Kim Canning, Sherie Berk, Howard Platt, Gloria Parker and Ruby Cameron Miller. Musical composer Donald Sosin added, “MumBet is an American hero whose story deserves to be known much more widely.”

A sweet collaboration with students in Torrington

The new mural painted by students at Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut.

Photo by Kristy Barto, owner of The Nutmeg Fudge Company

Thanks to a unique collaboration between The Nutmeg Fudge Company, local artist Gerald Incandela, and Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut a mural — designed and painted entirely by students — now graces the interior of the fudge company.

The Nutmeg Fudge Company owner Kristy Barto was looking to brighten her party space with a mural that celebrated both old and new Torrington. She worked with school board member Susan Cook and Incandela to reach out to the Academy’s art teacher, Rachael Martinelli.

In the company of artists

Curator Henry Klimowicz, left, with artists Brigitta Varadi and Amy Podmore at The Re Institute

Aida Laleian

For anyone who wants a deeper glimpse into how art comes about, an on-site artist talk is a rich experience worth the trip.On Saturday, June 14, Henry Klimowicz’s cavernous Re Institute — a vast, converted 1960’s barn north of Millerton — hosted Amy Podmore and Brigitta Varadi, who elucidated their process to a small but engaged crowd amid the installation of sculptures and two remarkable videos.

Though they were all there at different times, a common thread among Klimowicz, Podmore and Varadi is their experience of New Hampshire’s famed MacDowell Colony. The silence, the safety of being able to walk in the woods at night, and the camaraderie of other working artists are precious goads to hardworking creativity. For his part, for fifteen years, Klimowicz has promoted community among thousands of participating artists, in the hope that the pairs or groups he shows together will always be linked. “To be an artist,” he stressed, “is to be among other artists.”

