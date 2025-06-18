Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Disturbance report yields intoxicating driving arrest

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 6, troopers were dispatched to a North Canaan address on the report of a disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested Ronald Andrews, 49, of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, for illegal operation of a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Andrews was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 20.

Truck knocks out “Do Not Coast” sign

Louis Aragi, 79, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, was traveling east on Route 44 in Salisbury near the intersection with Smith Hill Lane. Due to a mechanical issue in his 2009 Freightliner truck, Aragi drifted off the road and eventually struck a “Do Not Coast” side before a long downhill. Aragi was uninjured and the vehicle sustained superficial damage. Aragi was issued a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.

Arrest for weapons, assault, and drinking while driving

Near 11 p.m. on the evening of June 10, troopers took Brandon Madeux, 18, of Cornwall into custody on an active warrant out of Troop B for an incident that occurred on May 25. Madeux was processed for the charges listed on the warrant, which involved both felony and misdemeanor crimes: drinking while operating a motor vehicle, carrying of prohibited dangerous weapons, third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and weapons in a motor vehicle. Madeux was held on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 11.

Traffic stop leads to protective order violation arrest

On the evening of June 12, a trooper conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of New Street and King Hill Road in Sharon when the trooper discovered that the operator of the vehicle was a 75 year-old protected party in a no contact protective order against Denise Aivaz, who was found to be the passenger in the vehicle. Aivaz, 57, of East Berlin, Connecticut, was subsequently taken into custody for violating the protective order and was transported to Troop B where she was processed. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 13.

Individual arrested on fourth trespassing offense in under a month

Just after 8 p.m. on June 12, Esperanza Acevedo, 31, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was arrested for the fourth time since May 18 on criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges. Troopers had responded to a report of a violated protective order at an Upper Main Street address in Sharon, where Acevedo was located and arrested for those three charges. They were unable to post their $50,000 cash bond and were scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on June 13.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com