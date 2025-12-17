Bernie Galek

WASSAIC — It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Leola ‘Bernice’ (Decker) Galek, on Nov. 14, 2025, aged 92, at home while on hospice, in Wassaic, where she was surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born on April 7, 1933 in the Town of Huron, New York, to Leola F. Decker and Luther Decker, Bernie lived a life marked by hard-work, compassion, and quiet strength.

Bernie met and married the love of her life, Stanley Galek, on Dec. 28, 1952, while working at the Coffee Cup in Wolcott, New York. Stanley and Bernie went on to own and operate the Galek Dairy Farm on Spring Lake Road, Town of Butler, from 1952 to 1997. Besides working in the Coffee Cup, Bernie also worked the breakfast shift at Billie’s Diner, and the Greek’s Restaurant in Wolcott before retiring from the Alzheimer ward at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, New York in 1995.

From a young age, Bernie knew her calling was to help others. She devoted 49 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant, bringing comfort to countless patients and families with her gentle spirit, shy smile and caring hands. Her colleagues admired her unwavering patience and personal warmth she brought into every room. She was known to volunteer to sit with bed bound patients at Sharon Hospital and Sharon Nursing Home.

Bernie was predeceased by her sisters, Alice Bergstressar, Dorothy Hall, and Gerry Van Norstrand; her brothers, Kenneth Decker and Marvin Decker; and her husband Stanley in 1997. After his passing, she spent the next 25 years in Wassaic, working at the Kent Specialty Care Nursing Home, in Kent where she retired at the age of 80.

She is survived by her son, Philip and wife, Laura Galek, grandson Phil Galek, great grandchildren, Gianna and Gavin Galek of Wolcott, New York; her daughter, Colleen and husband, Leon Meunier; grandsons, Chad and wife, Bambi Meunier and Justin Meunier, and granddaughter, Keirstin Meunier of Wassaic.

Family and friends were the center of Bernie’s life. She delighted in watching her grandchildren grow and was known for taking them out of school to go to Four Brothers or Round to-it for lunch. Her favorite shows were Gunsmoke and Roy Rogers. Favorite artists included Charley Pride, Freddy Fender and Eddy Albert.

Bernie will be remembered for her devotion to her lifelong faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she viewed the resurrection hope in John 5:28, 29, as a source of comfort and light. She longed for the day when she will be reunited with the love of her life, Stanley.

“Happy Trails to you, Mom and Grandma, until we meet again.” - Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers.

Everyone who knew her is welcome to join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at the Kingdom Hall on the corner of 101 East Duncan Hill Road and Route 22, Dover Plains, NY at 2:00 p.m.Light refreshments will be served after.

ZOOM INVITE: For Saturday, December 27, 2025

Invite: 755 086 9766

Passcode: 51764

Messages of condolence, fond memories or any photos would be greatly appreciated.

All are welcome to sign Bernie’s online obituary book/ memorial wall at https://hufcutfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/5663406/Galek-Bernie/index.php

May also use this Email to send messages: LebGalek2025@gmail.com.