Between myth and reality: Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary

Nnatalia Zukerman
Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn’s joint exhibition at Geary Contemporary in Millerton opened with a reception on Saturday, June 15. The work offers a compelling exploration of contemporary themes through distinctly personal and artistic lenses. Both artists, each with their unique backgrounds and approaches, create a dialogue that is both introspective and engaging.

Catherine Haggarty, born in 1984 and currently residing in Brooklyn, has had her work on the pages of Bomb Magazine, Artnet, Hyperallergic, and other beacons of cultural resonance. She is a visionary force behind NYC Crit Club and The Canopy Program where she channels her artistry into mentoring the next wave of creative voices. The NYC Crit Club is an alternative, education-based platform that offers inclusive, low-cost courses in critique, connection, and community, fostering growth without financial stress. “We built a program for people who want to be connected to the New York art world while avoiding the system that’s really difficult to gain entry to,” said Haggarty. “The program helps bridge the gap between ageist, classist opportunities for people that are interested in being artists”

Jack and Dolly Geary, the owners of Geary Contemporary, have been working with Haggarty since 2022. “We’d known about Catherine through the Crit Club and then Dolly and I both did a studio visit and we’ve been working with her ever since,” said Jack Geary.

In Haggarty’s pieces entitled “Just Drawing,” abstract and figurative elements dance together, creating narratives that blur the line between reality and dreams. Drawing is at the heart of her practice, and her playful experimentation with light, planes, and textures invites viewers into a world that is both whimsical and deeply introspective. Through the use of repetition, there is an added layer of engagement that creates an immersive experience.

“I think you have to make something for it to teach you something,” said Haggarty. “So, I draw a lot and that’s why this show was really important; to make a show just about drawing as a serious medium, not just something that often is used as a preparatory system for making larger things.” Cost was also a factor in the decision to have a show of drawings on paper. Haggarty explained, “Drawing for me is incredibly important, and philosophical, and also materially diplomatic. The whole show is just about drawing, which is enough.”

In a captivating contrast to Haggarty’s introspective drawings, Dan Gunn unveils his series “The Ungrateful Son,” (which takes its name from a Brother Grimm fairytale) where larger-than-life stoneware toads, which double as functional floor lamps, merge folk art tradition with contemporary resonance. Drawing inspiration from his suburban Kansas roots and weaving in cultural and political reflections, Gunn’s amphibious creations delve into themes of masculinity, myth, and intergenerational tales, prompting viewers to reinterpret familiar symbols through a fresh and thought-provoking lens.

Tara Foley, one of the assistants at the Geary Contemporary shared, “I like the mix of the mundane and the mystical, that pull between almost opposites.”

The show runs through July 28 at Geary Contemporary (34 Main Street, Millerton).

Rosy and the Bros at the Down County Jump, Sept. 30, 2023.

Kip Beacco

The second Down County Jump Music Festival will take place at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield on June 28 and 29 and promises to be two days of jubilant, spirit-lifting, feet-tapping fun.

Musical worlds will collide, cultures will meet and merge, and roots that are tangled and intertwined will be unearthed in the most beautiful patchwork of sound. Imagine New Orleans Funk dancing cheek-to-cheek with Old Time Crooning, or early jazz forms sharing a secret with traditional Hawaiian music. It’s like finding a letter in a bottle that’s traveled the world before it reached your hands.

Peter Gerakaris

Provided

For the last three years, in an old Cornwall farmhouse, Peter Gerakaris has been developing “Microcosms,” his show dedicated to endangered species and their habitats. His kaleidoscopic icons and mosaics, psychedelic “tondos” (paintings in the round), and vivid origami sculptures—“I love color,” he says, and you can tell—are on view at the Berkshire Botanical Society’s Leonhardt Galleries in Sheffield, Mass. through August 4.

It is the icons that are, perhaps, the most arresting. Traditional icons are venerated Christian images, typically paintings of Christ or the Madonna, that serve worshippers as an opening into the realm of the sacred unseen. Gerakaris began making icons of endangered species shortly after a 2017 trip to Rome delivered him to a Byzantine basilica in Trastevere, where he was struck by the power of the form.

Mike Barker provided a couple of well-crafted crawfish imitations.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Saturday, June 15 was clear and blessedly cool, ahead of what the weather ninnies assured me is a massive unprecedented disastrous heat wave.

I had one main item on the agenda, the angler’s flea market in Riverton.

Campers stay hydrated on a hot day at Veterans Field.

Copey Rollins

SHARON — The first of three summer athletic camps hosted by Sharon Parks and Recreation came to an end on a muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 19.

The program lasted three days and was open to kids ages 8 to 14, with about 30 kids in attendance, and gave players a chance to learn skills and then use them in competitive games.

