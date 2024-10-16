Big air for bike safety grant

Troy Spear flips in front of David M. Hunt Library Oct. 9.

Patrick L. Sullivan
grants

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger was on hand to see the results of a $5,000 bike safety grant he helped obtain for the Lee H. Kellogg School when the Go Big BMX Air Show came to town Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The school celebrated its summer reading program with a bicycle theme, culminating in the BMX show. Prior to the show, LHK students participated in a Walk, Bike and Roll to School event, meeting in the village at 8:10 a.m. and making their way to the school by 8:20 a.m.

The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department were also on hand at two intersections to help the students get to school safely.

The BMX riders started at 1:30 p.m.

Joe Mednikoff handled the bulk of the speaking while Troy Spear did most of the riding, including the pivotal moment when he lifted his bike and soared over the prone figures of faculty and staff members Matt Kandel, Jess Willey, Nikki Blass, Amelia Nichols, Lynn Shea and Diane Bossers.

Two bikes and helmets were raffled off after the show.

Blass, who worked with Barger on the grant, said the funds were spent on the BMX performance, which contained material on safety, life skills and bullying. The remainder went to purchase the bikes and helmets, plus locks, and reflectors for other reading program participants.

Latest News

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home
Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

Keep ReadingShow less
reporter's notebook

Kent unveils juried art show

Kent unveils juried art show
Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

art show

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk
Natalia Zukerman

“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.

exhibit