Books, baked goods and bargains in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Bookworms were everywhere at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Oct. 24 for a massive book sale.
A five-dollar bill got a buyer a big bag of books.
Britta and Greer Sallick of Falls Village were stocking up on field guides and anything about fly-fishing. A quick scan of the basement sports section found two paperbacks by fly-fishing writer John Gierach in the angling category.
Dick Heinz was clutching two books by Ernest Hemingway, “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Old Man and the Sea.”
He said the latter was destined for a grandson. “Hemingway is great for boys. You can feel the line in the old man’s hands.”
Across the street at the Congregational Church was the annual “Apples ‘n’ Things” event.
Inside, tables were crammed with baked goods of every description.
Chili, cornbread and toppings were also available.
In the “things” department, shoppers could find big handmade potholders for $2.50.
The Hunt Library’s Anna Pattison donned a cupcake costume during the book sale Saturday, Oct. 24.Patrick L. Sullivan