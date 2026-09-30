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Brew-Ski Fest returns to Salisbury on Oct. 11 for beer, food, music

SALISBURY — The 16th annual Brew-Ski Fest will bring craft drinks, live music and an unique golf ball contest to Satre Hill on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festival, presented by Stateline Wine and Spirits, raises money for the Salisbury Winter Sports Association. The organization supports young ski jumpers and hosts Jumpfest and the Eastern Ski Jumping Championships at Satre Hill each February.

More than 25 craft breweries, cideries and spirits makers are expected to take part in the tasting event.

The Steve Dunn Band will perform, and “Sunday in the Country Food Drive,” a local charity, will serve brats, burgers and hot dogs. The event will be held rain or shine, with the ski jump towers providing the backdrop.

The festival’s Ski Jump Golf Ball Roll gives visitors a chance to buy a numbered ball and watch it tumble down the ski jump landing hill alongside hundreds of others. The ball that travels farthest wins a prize.

The association’s roots at Satre Hill go back a century. According to the group, Salisbury resident John Satre introduced neighbors to ski jumping in the winter of 1926 by jumping off his shed roof on skis. Residents built a ski run that summer, and the association held its first competition in January 1927.

Brew-Ski Fest will be held at 80 Indian Cave Road. Tickets are $40 in advance through Eventbrite and $45 at the gate.

Christian Murray
Executive Editor

Christian Murray is executive editor of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A graduate of the Columbia Journalism School, he is a veteran journalist, founding the Queens Post and its network of neighborhood news sites—including the Sunnyside Post, Astoria Post, LIC Post and Jackson Heights Post—and helping pioneer hyperlocal digital journalism in New York City. Before joining LJMN in 2025, he served as managing editor at Schneps Media, overseeing amNewYork, the Queens Courier, the Bronx Times and other local publications. Earlier in his career, Murray was a political reporter for Newsday and a business reporter for Reuters. A native of New Zealand, he says northwest Connecticut reminds him of the landscapes where he grew up—a connection that made the region feel like home from the start.

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