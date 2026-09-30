Found Footage Festival brings laughs to The Triplex

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Found Footage Festival makes its way to the Triplex Theatre in Great Barrington with a treasure trove of lost and forgotten VHS tapes scraped from the piles of distant memories and discarded physical media.
The Found Footage Festival is a “celebration of the videos that time forgot” hosted by two Brooklyn-based comedy writers and childhood friends, Joe Pickett of The Onion and Nick Prueher of The Late Show.
Back in 1991, the duo found a discarded McDonald’s custodial training tape in their home state of Wisconsin, and since then, they’ve been collecting all the VHS tapes they could find and mining them for untapped comedic gold. Today, they are the undisputed champions of lost media, having collected and archived over 15,000 videocassette tapes.
The Found Footage Festival is a “celebration of the videos that time forgot.”Provided by Found Footage Festival
Prueher and Pickett’s brand of comedy values the missteps and accidents that come with amateur video productions more than it does the carefully crafted wordplay of the comedic superstars of our time. But it’s not just bloopers from birthday parties that they find. Some of the most popular clips come from instructional videos, taped religious services, fully produced movies, music videos and, of course, the ever-popular news bloopers.
For more than eight years, Pickett and Prueher have been hosting a video podcast they call “VHS Party,” complete with their own rabid fans who send them tapes and comment along online with the streams. Their YouTube page is chock-full of interesting clips, many of which are featured and discussed on “VHS Party” with their two co-hosts and occasional guests from the comedy world, including Jon Glaser, Jo Firestone and David Cross.
The duo started the Found Footage Fest in 2004 as a way to raise money for their documentary, “Dirty Country,” about a vulgar country music performer looking for a bigger audience than his garage. Since then, they’ve taken the show on the road, bringing new selections of their favorite clips and their signature comedic stylings to theaters around the world.
For tickets to the Found Footage Festival, visit thetriplex.org.