Neoliberalism exposed: ‘The Invisible Doctrine’ at BIFF

On Saturday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m., “The Invisible Doctrine: The Secret History of Neoliberalism” will screen at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington as part of The Berkshire International Film Festival.

Based on the book by the same title, the documentary explores the work of public intellectual and author George Monbiot (“Out of the Wreckage”, “Regenesis”), and is the latest project from award-winning documentary filmmakers Peter Hutchison and Lucas Sabean (“Requiem for the American Dream (ft. Noam Chomsky)”).

Augmented by AI generated graphics and animation, the film begins with Monbiot asking,“Neoliberalism: do you know what it is?” Largely defined by competition, neoliberalism pits people against one another in a system where financial success is encouraged and failure is shameful. But Hutchinson says it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We’re seeing neoliberalism on a very extreme level right now. With Trump, there’s chaos, deconstruction of the administrative state, flooding the zone, eroding people’s faith in institutions and democracy itself. This economic growth model is incompatible with the survival of the earth. We need to look at things in a different way.”

As a documentary filmmaker and professor at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Hutchinson is a skilled storyteller aware of the narratives we’ve internalized. His film suggests other models.

“There’s an experiment in Amsterdam called true cost pricing with the option to pay the standard or a slightly higher price that considers the environment, public health or labor practices. People will pay the higher price knowing what they’re buying has a direct impact,” he said.

“If we can expose a broader range of communities to all of these amazing ideas and people were able to adopt two or three of them, we could really make some fantastic movement forward,” he added.

“Human beings are the most cooperative species on the planet, and evolutionarily that has been an imperative for our survival. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be here. We’re not advocating an end to capitalism as much as we are re-envisioning our relationship to capitalism. There are plenty of models within the structures of capitalism that make people happier, strengthen community and make people feel like they have agency. The more people invest in a community the more they feel like they belong to it, which is one of the most important antidotes to neoliberalism,” he said.

The screening of “The Invisible Doctrine” will be followed by a Q&A session. For tickets to this film and more during BIFF, visit: biffma.org

Marion J. Pedersen

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

