Charlotte Hungerford Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024
Photo submitted

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

The first baby born at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in 2024 arrived on the second day of the year. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches, Solana Centrella made her grand entrance into the world at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Shane and Shannon Centrella from Winsted felt blessed to be “starting 2024 filled with love.”

Latest News

Diving head-first into varsity swimming

Housatonic Valley Regional High School began the 2024 swim season Friday, Jan. 5, with a meet in Winsted against Northwestern High School. Northwestern won the season opener with a team score of 77-50 over the Mountaineers. HVRHS swimming will be back in the pool Wednesday, Jan. 17, to host Shepaug Valley High School at The Hotchkiss School pool in Mars Athletic Center.


Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs swimming

Youth ski jumpers take flight at Satre Hill

SALISBURY — Some 28 youngsters turned out Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7 for the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s ski jump camp.

The camp was originally scheduled for the last weekend in December but warmish rainy weather caused a postponement.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library

Learning about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library

Wendy Miller and her avian teacher’s assistant, Bob the American kestrel, taught guests about birds of prey at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Jan. 2.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Wendy Miller from Sharon Audubon Center dropped by the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, Jan. 2.

She brought Bob, an American kestrel, and a couple of his friends: a red-tailed hawk and a turkey vulture.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon audubon

Discovering secrets in Scoville Memorial Library

SALISBURY — Curious patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library got an extensive look at the areas of the building that visitors don’t often see Thursday, Dec. 28.

Well over 50 people showed up and were divided into groups by library staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
history