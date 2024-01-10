Charlotte Hungerford Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Photo submitted
Latest News
Diving head-first into varsity swimming
Jan 10, 2024
Housatonic Valley Regional High School began the 2024 swim season Friday, Jan. 5, with a meet in Winsted against Northwestern High School. Northwestern won the season opener with a team score of 77-50 over the Mountaineers. HVRHS swimming will be back in the pool Wednesday, Jan. 17, to host Shepaug Valley High School at The Hotchkiss School pool in Mars Athletic Center.
Keep ReadingShow less
SALISBURY — Some 28 youngsters turned out Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7 for the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s ski jump camp.
The camp was originally scheduled for the last weekend in December but warmish rainy weather caused a postponement.
This worked out just fine on Saturday, with clear skies, no wind to speak of and the thermometer in the low 30s, which was quite chilly enough for onlookers and warm enough for the young skiers to break a sweat and maybe shed a layer.
The younger skiers disembarked from the bottom of the 20-meter jump ramp, taking turns with the more advanced children who took on the entire thing.
One girl of about six was having trouble getting up the stairs in her ski boots. A reporter was behind her, and observed that the boots, while admirable for their stated purpose, were not very useful on stairs.
The young skier paused to consider this, and said, “What I really need is someone to carry my skis.” She flashed a shy smile, revealing several recently-lost teeth.
The reporter obliged, and she scampered happily up the remaining steps. Moments later, she was whizzing down the hill.
On Sunday the camp participants continued, with the added bonus of a few inches of real snow.
Just before the Christmas break, SWSA members came to Salisbury Central School as part of an ongoing effort to get more children involved in the sport.
Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the students about the 98-year history of Salisbury ski jumping, and reassured anyone wondering about safety. “We don’t let kids go on the big hill until they come up on the smaller hills and learn the skills and tools.”
That philosophy was evident at the camp, as SWSA volunteers, including Ella Rydingsword, Caleb Gilbert and Seth Gardner, supervised, corralled, instructed and encouraged throughout the day’s activities.
SWSA’s Scott Fitch reported a total of 28 campers over the two days, 20 of whom had never ski jumped before. Fitch also reported 18 pizzas consumed.
Keep ReadingShow less
Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Wendy Miller from Sharon Audubon Center dropped by the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, Jan. 2.
She brought Bob, an American kestrel, and a couple of his friends: a red-tailed hawk and a turkey vulture.
Miller explained that Bob is not an injured bird, as are almost all of the permanent avian residents at the center.
Rather, Bob is “imprinted,” or raised as a pet.
“He thinks he’s a person.”
Miller said Bob is similar to a hawk but smaller and “built for speed.”
Kestrels eat dragonflies and other insects. This is a diet that requires a certain amount of airborne agility, dragonflies being elusive creatures.
Kestrels also enjoy exceptional night vision, which allows them to feast on nocturnal animals such as voles.
Prior to bringing out the birds, Miller gave the crowd of a dozen children and 16 adults a quick primer on birds of prey.
They are distinguished from other birds by their talons, “which act like a fork.”
Their curved beaks serve as the knife.
Birds of prey are mostly carnivorous, dragonflies notwithstanding, Miller said.
“So if you see one at the bird feeder, it’s visiting for the squirrel that eats the bird seed.”
Keep ReadingShow less
SALISBURY — Curious patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library got an extensive look at the areas of the building that visitors don’t often see Thursday, Dec. 28.
Well over 50 people showed up and were divided into groups by library staff.
The blue group started in the reading room, which is not one of the “hidden” spots. Guide Macey Levin discussed the stone carving in the wall, from Salisbury Cathedral in England, the Oak Room and the map on the wall showing the old 14 school districts within Salisbury.
The group then descended into the basement, where Lakeville native Kendra Percy, now head of children and family services at the library, showed off a display of miniature books donated by the late Whitney North Seymour.
Percy said the display used to be in the main room, migrated to the director’s office, and was then relocated downstairs during the most recent renovation.
Percy then focused on bound copies of The Lakeville Journal, pulling out the volume that contained 1987 and the graduation photos from Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
“And there I am,” she said. “I’m so grateful I get to work in my town.”
The blue group then went up the narrow stairs into the room just below the bell tower, where David Rogers awaited, tenor saxophone at the ready.
Rogers explained that there are four bells in the belfry, plus a bigger bell that chimes the hour.
The four bells that chime on the quarter hour weigh 300, 450, 700 and 1,200 pounds respectively. Rogers wasn’t sure about the fifth bell, but it is more than 1,200 pounds. He played the sequence of tones, called the “Parsifal Peal,” used on the quarter hour on his sax as the bells are not currently working.
Back in the main room, library director Karin Goodell asked “Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?”
She then directed everyone’s attention to the Ellen Emmet Rand portraits above the circulation desk.
In the main hallway, the portrait of Andrew Warner, one of the founders of Hartford, was displayed temporarily. Goodell recounted the story from August 2023, when Jeremy Warner, the 10th great-grandson of Andrew Warner, came to see the portrait of his ancestor. The current Warner is a sculptor, and plans to make a bust of his ancestor.
The grand finale of the tour for the blue group was a small room above the director’s office, reached via a narrow spiral staircase.
Here awaited Karen Vrotsos, who runs adult programming and was armed with a sword.
Yes, a sword, engraved with the name “Klingenthal” and the legend “Victory or Death.”
Vrotsos subsequently sent some additional information about the sword in an email.
She wrote that the library has no information on the sword, and indeed she just noticed the “Klingenthal” when looking at the sword with a visitor just before the tour.
“A search on Klingethal revealed that the sword may be a French Grenadier hanger, manufactured in France in the late 1770s, and possibly imported for use in the Revolution, as many of its kind were. The style of the sword and all of its inscriptions match museum descriptions of the Grenadier, including the inscription ‘Grenadeer’ with two e’s, and a hallmark, just decipherable, near the hilt.”
“If it is a Grenadier hanger, it is likely to be valuable. We’re storing it safely until we can get an expert to take a look.”
Less dramatic was a collection of children’s books donated in 1803 by Caleb Bingham. The books are kept in protective boxes and are in excellent shape.Vrotsos pulled one out. It dealt with the proper approach to prayer.
There was also a painting of a fox, done in 1859 by one J.B. Spencer. Vrotsos said it used to hang in Town Hall, and was damaged in the 1985 fire.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading