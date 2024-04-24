Homelessness on unsteady ground

Latest News
Measles Again! But Why?
The measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. It is a live attenuated virus vaccine that provides lifelong protection with few side effects. It does not cause autism. The virus is extraordinarily contagious. The measles vaccine is usually given with mumps and rubella vaccines, and often with the chicken pox vaccine. With earlier vaccines for whooping cough, tetanus, and diphtheria, and in the 1950’s, polio, life for children and parents became less fearful.
But let’s go back to 1963, when every child in the United States and across the world got measles. It caused them true misery. There were about 600,000 cases in children in 1963.
People my age (old) will sometimes say, “I had measles, and it was no big deal, it was uncomfortable, and I had a fever, and all those spots scared my Mom, but I got over it.” This sort of extrapolation is dangerous because humans are not genetically identical, and our immune systems vary—for 20% children and their parents, measles was a very big deal; they had complications, usually encephalitis, an infection of the brain, pneumonia, or ear infections.
In 1963, about 120,000 children were hospitalized in the U.S., and about 400 died. Other estimates are higher.
Measles is a respiratory disease; we inhale virus particles, and they infect cells of the trachea and upper lung. They go on to infect immune cells, which carry the virus to all parts of the body, including the skin where the spots appear. Usually, the spots start in the scalp and then appear on the face, the trunk, and extremities in that order. It has an incubation period of weeks and takes some time to get over. Measles is common in other parts of the world; it is still a killer in Africa and Asia.
The measles virus is made of RNA, which differs slightly from DNA. Many other nasty viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, and polio are made of RNA. Measles virus is about half the size of SARS-CoV-2, and only has six genes. The human genome is 3.2 billion nucleotides, a million times more that this virus. The virus is small, but potent. One of its powers is to defeat the defenses of an unvaccinated host.
We have two immune systems: innate and adaptive. The much older innate system is the first point of contact with a virus, and it has many tools to slow an infection, but only if it recognizes the virus RNA, its genetic material. The measles virus has incorporated into its tiny genome instructions to make an enzyme, or catalyst, called adenosine deaminase, which removes a nitrogen atom and a couple of hydrogens from adenosine components of the virus. That makes the virus invisible to the innate immune system but does not affect the ability of the virus to make thousands of copies of itself. The innate immune system has many tools to fight infections, but with measles the virus hides in plain sight.
Imagine an unvaccinated child with a case of measles. The child survives, but how long does impairment of the innate immune system last? Several years, it seems. The measles virus affects the antibodies that react against other diseases that the child has already survived.
Without that protection, old but latent infections—say hepatitis, can be reawakened and new virus infections become more dangerous. What measles research tells us goes beyond measles.
The measles virus evolved (perhaps a thousand years ago) from a cattle virus called Rinderpest, to which it remains similar. Rinderpest virus has been eliminated from cattle through vaccination. (The only other virus to be eliminated was smallpox). In 2000, the United States was sufficiently vaccinated that no cases of measles were recorded. The excellence of the vaccine and experience with Rinderpest led to the idea of eliminating the measles virus, but a decline in vaccine acceptance after a false autism scare, ended that hope. We now have periodic outbreaks of measles, usually from isolated communities. These cases are indicators that the public health system has deteriorated, often for ideological reasons, as is now the case in Florida. Think of measles infections as a harbinger, or to use a cliché, a canary in a coal mine.
The Florida health authorities are deluded. If for measles, what else? Perhaps mumps, rubella, and chickenpox.
Richard Kessin, PhD is Emeritus Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Email: Richard.Kessin@gmail.com.
Letters to the Editor - 4-25-24
Applauding government responsiveness to citizen concernsThis is a shout-out to our local legislators, Representative Maria Horn and Stephen Harding. The Housatonic Herbicide Working Group has been expressing concerns about the use of certain herbicides that can reach nearby waterways, wetlands, and aquifers to control vegetation along the Housatonic Railroad’s right-of-way for several years now.
The Lakeville Journal has also covered this topic, most recently in an article by Riley Klein.
Representative Horn and Senator Harding arranged a Zoom meeting that included the railroad’s attorney, Parker Rodriguez, and several staff from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, including Harrison Nantz, Emma Cimino (Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Quality), and Jennifer Perry. It was an honor to be able to share our concerns with them and to discuss potential compromises.
In the meantime, the legislators have sponsored an amendment to the current statute governing railroad rights-of-way management. Surely, this is an example of government responsiveness to its citizens at its best!
Bruce Bennett, Heidi Cunick, Kent Fletcher, Ellery Sinclair, Anna Timell
Housatonic Herbicide Working Group
The Bike Path (aka, Rail Trail)
On Feb. 20, 2015, a Special Town Meeting was held in the Salisbury Central School gym, to consider and vote upon the grant of a right of way on the Town’s bike path for an affordable housing development in the abutting woods. The majority vote was to not allow the bike path to be used for this access.
On July 28, 2022, a second Special Town Meeting was held in the Salisbury Congregational Church, to consider and vote upon the grant of a right of way on the Town’s bike path for an affordable housing development in the abutting woods. The majority vote was to allow the bike path to be used for this access.
I would feel better about this access and project if: (1) more people had voted; (2) the majority of those who organized the second vote and/or voted for it (a) lived in the direct vicinity of the project, (b) did not own ten plus acres of their own and/or multiple homes (while claiming they cannot think of other locations for the project) and/or (c) regularly walked that portion of the bike path; (3) the project did not require paving or lighting up any part of the bike path, cutting woods, and disturbing forever the night sky there (there are vernal pools, clearly visible to all, and, I understand, Cooper Hawks who nest in those woods). This does not feel like a process of the people for the people, so to speak.
In early April 2024, a petition was submitted to Town officials, requesting another vote. If there was a second vote, why not a third, seems a valid point. Petitioners were told a third vote will not occur.
Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if every Town voter/landowner/resident could have written in their vote—thus, inclusive of those who could not attend in person, and allowing for issue clarification, including on why there was a second vote. Prior to such in the second meeting, there was a call-to-vote by a project leader. Minimum legal notice was provided for both meetings.
How I wish no portion of the bike path would be forever changed, a treasure—at least to some. I wish there had been better process. It may have been legal, but that does not make it right. I feel this is particularly so because when receiving the bike path for Town residents, Town officials promised to consider the interests of the “abutting property owners.” Moreover, when accepting a financial gift that contributed to the Town’s purchase ability, Town officials expressly acknowledged, even in 1968, “the need for this kind of open space to be owned by the town for all its people.” With “sincere thanks,” the Town accepted the gift for that purpose.
An accessible, rural ‘green space’ will turn suburban, with pavement and manufactured imaging. Those who say merely minimal footage is changing ignore its public value, prior promises, and the exponential impact of cars.
Eugenie L. Warner
Lakeville
A tale of two leashes
This story is ‘a tale of two leashes’. And yes, like in the times of Dickens — it is the best of times and the worst of times. The good old U.S.of A. is a country founded on, built on and flourishing on — immigration. It is also a place where you will find daily, all over the media, such unchained xenophobic language being used against it — by some.
Where do the two leashes come in? What do they have to do with immigration? I’ll tell you.
This morning I was walking our dog, Jasper, in the local state park. He was on his normal 25 foot rope leash [I gather the leash up and let it out depending on if any other people, with or without dogs, are around].
We were walking along the only road to the park interior. Nobody was around. The leash was all the way out. All of a sudden a big pick-up truck came up over the rise from behind. As quickly as I could, I started gathering the leash up to gain full protective control of Jasper. The truck slowed up a bit but was still coming ahead too fast. I walked to the side of the pavement as I worked on gathering the last half length of the leash and Jasper up. The driver of the truck, a young caucasian man, with his windows rolled up, just continued on through. I was appalled that, by not slowing further or stopping, he simply ‘expected’ me to get out of his way.
A bit later on our walk in the park, as we traversed in the woods, we came upon a young man, unknown to me, walking his dog on a long leash. The two dogs immediately ‘checked each other out’ with the sniff and scoot dance dogs do. This, of course caused the leashes to become tangled up but good. Both of us dog owners laughed and instead of trying to untangle them we looked each other straight in the eye and each extended to shake hands and introduce ourselves. From his name, his darker olive skin and obvious accent, I could tell he was from Latin America. We chatted a bit as we then focused our attention to disentangling the dogs. His english was broken but earnest. Both he and his dog were warm, friendly and helpful.
Given a choice — I’ll take the tangle any day.
Michael Moschen
Cornwall Bridge
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago — April 1924
Chet Thurston has sold his Durant Six to Torrington parties. He says he just naturally has to get some kind of a car but he hasn’t made up his mind whether he will purchase a Buick, Jewett, Hudson, Chevrolet, Dodge, Olds, Oakland, Nash, Dort, Studebaker, Cadillac or Rolls Royce.
Daniel Lorigan and his force of men have been busy cleaning up along the cement and macadam state roads.
John Matheson of New York has been visiting his parents here.
Stanley Mather says that when he attends the circus, pillows are going to be cheaper because he can get down off the elephant.
(Adv.) Wanted – Second hand Ice Chest that will hold 2 or 3 cakes of Ice. Telephone 49-2 The Jigger Shop
The roads are now rapidly improving and will soon be as good as they ordinarily are.
50 years ago — April 1974
State Police of Troop B in Canaan seized 1,000 pounds of marijuana, probably the biggest haul ever in Connecticut, Monday night in Falls Village. They arrested a 35-year-old Texan who they said rolled south into Canaan from Massachusetts hauling the half ton of “pot” in a rented trailer. Police estimated the street value of the contraband at $300,000. Canaan troopers made the arrest at the intersection of routes 7 and 63 in Falls Village.
Salisbury Boy Scouts are seeking help in rebuilding their paper-collecting shed at the town dump which was destroyed by fire last Thursday night. Although there were rumors around town that the fire had been deliberately set, there appeared to be no evidence to substantiate the story.
The Animal Medical Center of New York City pressed on this weekend with its search for a suitable site in Connecticut for its Equine Infectious Anemia research project. The AMC was barred last Thursday by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture from establishing the center at the former Segalla Stables in Canaan.
Maureen Passini, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Passini of Falls Village, became the bride of James Cavaciuti at St. Joseph’s Church in Canaan on April 20. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Cavaciuti of Torrington.
The Falls Village Recreation Commission hired Scott Hylton of East Canaan as the new recreation director Monday night, according to Geryl Jasmine, secretary of the commission.
Charles R. Davis of North Kent will run the new IGA market due to open soon at the Kent Green. Confirmation came this week that he had purchased the business. Mr. Davis has been in the retail food business for 25 years and since 1959 has managed a national food chain store in New Milford.
25 years ago — April 1999
Top angler Phoebe Trotta, 10, of Salisbury, caught the largest brown trout (12.5 inches) at the Salisbury fishing derby at Factory Pond April 17, and had the best combined weight, 2.7 pounds.
Work is scheduled to begin soon to pare down a ledge on Route 44, just east of the Blackberry River, in an effort to improve a bad curve at the site. The Department of Transportation will open bids on April 28, with work tentatively set to begin in late June or early July. A total of 96 calendar days are allowed for the project’s completion. It will include cutting back the ledge to improve the line of sight, reconstructing the road shoulder and improving drainage.
CANAAN – The Railroad Street building that still sports the Fuller Hardware sign, years after the store closed, was sold this week to Ronald Scholz, who owns the Mahaiwe Jewelers and its building next door. Plans call for refurbishing his new purchase, which will house two stores and five apartments. The building has remained vacant for about a decade. For a while before that, it housed a toy store and a deli.
Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.