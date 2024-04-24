Region One announces new Super

Melony M. Brady-Shanley

Provided
region one schools

FALLS VILLAGE — Melony M. Brady-Shanley is the new Superintendent for Region One. She will take over from Superintendent Lisa Carter on July 1.

The announcement was made April 17.

The six town school boards and the Region One Board of Education met last week to confirm the appointment. The search committee interviewed eight candidates for the position.

Brady-Shanley is the current superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, and guided Winchester out of state receivership.

Prior to Winchester, she served briefly as Assistant Chief Talent Officer in New Britain. Between 2001 and 2016, Mrs. Brady-Shanley taught, coached, and served as principal at the elementary and secondary levels in the Hartford Public Schools. She also served as an academic specialist in the University of Connecticut’s Educational Leadership program.

Brady-Shanley graduated from Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor of Science in Education, and earned degrees in Educational Leadership and a Superintendent Certificate from Central Connecticut State University. She lives in West Hartford.

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

With the ban of DDT, the bald eagle has come back from 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 nesting pairs and was removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007.

Seaq68 via Pixabay

MILLBROOK — In today’s world of climate change worry, Peter Groffman, research fellow at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, gave a lecture of hope for the future of the environment.

Groffman “studies urban ecology and how climate change alters microbial processes that support plant growth and air and water quality.” He is the president-elect of the Ecological Society of America and teaches at the City University of New York and Brooklyn College.

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.

The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Luke Warner soared over the Amherst offense to swat down a pass during the Ultimate Mini-Tourney at The Hotchkiss School Saturday, April 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.

There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.

Learning to compost at Kent Memorial Library

Josiah and Everett Newton with Aunt Kathy learned the importance of sorting and separating food scraps recycleables, and trash at Kent Memorial Library as part of a composting class for Earth Day.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library and Kent Conservation Commission joined forces to bring a meaningful and educational program concerning nutrients, recycling and trash April 18.

Carol Franken of the Conservation Commission, the presenter, said one of her main composting concerns was, “How to make it meaningful to preschoolers.”

