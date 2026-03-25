Hidden hardship grows across Northwest Corner as demand for support surges
Debra A. Aleksinas
Pockets of Poverty: A Northwest Corner Series
Poverty in the Northwest Corner doesn’t define an entire town. Instead, it exists in quieter pockets — apartments above storefronts, income-restricted housing and older homes where seniors and working residents struggle to keep pace with rising costs.
Pockets of Poverty is a series examining where financial hardship exists in Region One towns, what is driving it and how communities are responding.
Behind the Northwest Corner’s image of rural affluence, demand for basic support is rising sharply.
At the Community Health & Wellness Center, the region’s only federally qualified health center, patient visits climbed to about 37,000 in 2025, serving 7,212 individuals — roughly 600 more patients than the year before.
At the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, the number of families served jumped from 6,218 in 2024 to 7,798 in 2025, while the number of individuals served rose from 27,442 to 35,703.
Taken together, the numbers point to a quieter crisis unfolding across the Region One towns, where working families, seniors and long-time residents are increasingly relying on town social services offices, food pantries and health clinics to cover gaps in housing, food, health care and energy costs.
On a typical weekday, that informal safety net is already at work.
Municipal social services offices often serve as the first point of contact for residents seeking help. In Sharon, social service agent Melia Hill said the people coming in are often working households or retirees on fixed incomes.
“South Main Street is lined with mansions,” Hill said, “but poverty is here and it’s prevalent.”
Hill said requests for assistance — particularly for groceries and basic needs — have risen sharply in recent years. In response, she has expanded coordination with The Corner Food Pantry, helping residents who are unable to access it during regular hours.
Hardship in Sharon, she said, is not concentrated in one place, but is spread throughout the community.
“There are people who could describe what they’re doing as a sort of couch-surfing,” Hill said, noting that it is not unusual for residents to rely on temporary living arrangements with friends or family.
In North Canaan, social worker MaryBeth Wabrek said rising energy costs are compounding financial strain for households already living paycheck to paycheck.
“When people are using whatever disposable income they might have for energy costs, it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Wabrek said.
That pressure, she said, often falls hardest on residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional assistance programs but still struggle to meet basic expenses.
“Low-income people have got SNAP and are eligible for so much assistance,” she said. “But people who are not necessarily low income, that’s who is getting hit pretty hard.”
Even when help is available, stigma can prevent people from seeking it.
“We have a lot of resources, and so many people are eligible for assistance,” Wabrek said, “but a lot really don’t want their personal business to be out there.”
Stressed systems in Cornwall
In Cornwall — one of the state’s smallest towns, with about 3,200 residents — social service agent Becky Hurlburt said demand is highest among older residents living alone and, to a lesser extent, larger families.
Fuel assistance remains the most common request. But a quieter concern, town officials say, is growing social isolation.
“A lot of people come in and just want to talk,” Hurlburt said.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the challenges facing residents are increasingly complex, often involving overlapping issues tied to health, housing and access to care.
“The number one pressure point is health,” Ridgway said. “Our systems are being stressed as people are stressed. We now have much more complicated cases of mental illness, which can sometimes be combined with housing insecurity and a lack of healthcare resources.”
In response, the town has partnered with Greenwoods Counseling to expand access to behavioral health services, including for school-age residents. Officials are also working to keep seniors connected through programs offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, while exploring cross-training town staff to serve as emergency medical responders.
“The most important thing a community can do is pick people up when they’re down, whether emotionally or physically,” Ridgway said.
Housing shortages reshape the Northwest Corner
Housing costs remain one of the most significant barriers for residents trying to remain in the Northwest Corner.
Median home prices in towns such as Salisbury now approach $1 million, while rental housing remains scarce across the Region One towns. Many available rentals are single-family homes rather than apartments, with monthly rents often exceeding $2,000.
“Litchfield County has become a vacation and second-home market layered on top of a rural housing market,” said Brierley Lloyd Hannan, a realtor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “Those two conditions often result in housing scarcity and premium pricing.”
Large minimum lot sizes — typically between two and five acres — further limit housing density, she said.
“As a result, most rentals here are single-family homes owned by individuals rather than multi-family buildings operated by developers or rental companies.”
John Harney, a Salisbury real estate broker and president of the Salisbury Housing Trust, said the shortage affects both buyers and renters.
“Both home ownership and rentals are in short supply,” Harney said.
Zoning regulations, aging housing stock and limited development opportunities have long constrained efforts to expand housing options.
“Zoning has historically been designed to restrict affordable housing by focusing on single-family homes on two-acre parcels,” Harney said.
He also pointed to ongoing tensions between conservation priorities and housing needs.
“There is a tension between conservation land trusts and community land trusts,” Harney said, suggesting that some land donors could reserve small portions of conserved land for affordable housing.
Housing debates often reflect broader concerns about preserving the region’s rural character.
“It’s a real tension,” Hannan said. “But many people recognize that farmers, teachers, health care workers and young families need places to live in the communities they serve.”
At the same time, housing advocates say progress is being made through regional collaboration.
Jocelyn Ayer, director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, said her organization is working with local nonprofits to advance affordable housing projects across the region.
Together, those groups currently have 209 affordable rental homes and 21 affordable homeownership units in development across 12 towns, she said.
“None of this would be possible without the many volunteers who serve on the boards of these local housing nonprofits and town housing commissions,” Ayer said. “They donate countless hours to identify projects, conduct community outreach and maintain housing over time.”
Health providers see the strain firsthand
Health care providers say the region’s economic pressures are becoming increasingly visible in exam rooms.
Joanne Borduas, chief executive officer of Community Health & Wellness Center, said most patients served by the nonprofit health system live at or near the federal poverty line.
She estimated that roughly 65% of patients live at or below the federal poverty level, while another 32% fall between 101% and 200% of that threshold — a group often described as ALICE households.
For a single person, the federal poverty line is about $15,000. Yet in northwest Connecticut, a single adult earning between $15,000 and $38,000 a year can still fall below the ALICE survival budget, which measures the income needed to cover basic living costs and sits well above the federal poverty line.
For a family of four, the federal poverty line is about $30,000. But households earning between $30,000 and $116,000 in the region can still fall short of meeting basic living expenses, according to ALICE measures.
“These are families who work hard but earn just above the poverty line,” Borduas said. “They often don’t qualify for many types of assistance, but they’re still struggling to survive.”
Food insecurity remains one of the most common challenges clinicians encounter.
“We continue to see food insecurity as one of the top issues,” she said, noting that the organization has secured grant funding to establish food closets at each of its three locations.
Health insurance costs are also rising sharply. Borduas said premiums have increased by as much as 35% in some cases, forcing difficult choices for families.
In one example, she said, a family of four saw monthly premiums increase from $798 to $2,425.
Faced with those costs, some residents forgo insurance altogether.
“They tell us they’re taking their chances, because they have a family to feed and bills to pay,” Borduas said.
Economic stress is also driving increased demand for behavioral health services, while provider shortages have extended wait times for care.
Housing affordability, she added, is compounding those challenges.
“The housing market for most families is unaffordable,” Borduas said. “Without providers, we limit access to care.”
Food pantries and volunteers step in
Much of the day-to-day response to hardship across the Northwest Corner is carried out by nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
At the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, co-president Holly Kempner said the rise in demand over the past year marks the largest increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are the largest increases since COVID,” Kempner said.
At another regional pantry, Fishes & Loaves, which operates out of Pilgrim House in North Canaan, executive director Louise Riley said about 120 people visit the walk-in pantry each month.
Riley said uncertainty surrounding SNAP eligibility could place additional strain on local food systems.
“The outlook is definitely uncertain because cutbacks will have a ripple effect,” she said.
What remains constant, she added, is the role of volunteers.
“The volunteers are the backbone of our organizations.”
A small measure of relief
For Lakeville resident Janet Lynn — whose struggles were detailed in Part One — the pressures of rising costs remain a daily reality.
But last week brought a measure of good news.
Dental services are expected to resume at Community Health & Wellness Center’s Torrington site in mid-April and will also be available at its Winsted location, according to Borduas.
The service had been suspended in 2025 due to financial shortfalls, including insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates, leaving a gap in care for low-income patients.
Lynn, who said she needs extensive dental work and has struggled to find affordable care since the program ended, said the reopening offers a measure of relief.
But across the Northwest Corner, the pressures driving more residents to seek help show little sign of easing.
Residents do not need to be unemployed to qualify, as most food pantries require proof of residence, not proof of income.
If unsure where to start, residents can contact United Way of Northwest Connecticut for guidance.
Assistance is confidential, and there are no questions about immigration status.
For emergencies — including the loss of housing, utility shutoffs or domestic violence — contact FISH of Northwestern Connecticut or the Susan B. Anthony Project immediately.
The following organizations serve individuals and families in the Northwest Corner facing poverty, food insecurity, housing instability and financial hardship. This list represents a cross section of available resources.
United Way 211 is a free, confidential 24/7 service that connects individuals with local community resource specialists who help find assistance for food, housing, utility payments, mental health and emergency needs. Dial 2-1-1 or visit their website.
Kent Food Bank
Lower level of the Kent Community House, 93 North Main St., 860-927-1586
The Corner Food Pantry
Serves Lakeville, Salisbury, and surrounding towns, contact@thecornerfoodpantry.org860-435-9886
Sharon Food Pantry
Sharon Town Hall/Social Services, 63 Main Street, Sharon 860-364-1003
Cornwall Public Assistance/Food Pantry
Cornwall Town Hall. Email Cornwallsocialservices@gmail.com 860-671-0325
Friendly Hands Food Bank
The largest food pantry in Litchfield County, www.friendlyhandsfoodbanknwct.org, 860-482-3338
FISH of Northwestern Connecticut
Provides emergency food, shelter, utilities, crisis support, www.fishnwct.orgor 860-482-7300
Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry
Serving North Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolkwww.fishesandloavespantrynorthcanaanct.org, 860-824-0058
Norfolk Food Pantry
Community-based food distribution, www.norfolkfoodpantry.org, 860-542-5721
Susan B. Anthony Project
Domestic violence services, emergency shelter, advocacy, www.sbaproject.org 860-482-7133, 24-hour hotline: 888-773-2724
Salvation Army Torrington Corps
Food assistance, seasonal aid, referrals, easternusa.salvationarmy.org/torrington, 860-480-2369
United Way of Northwest Connecticut
Financial coaching, childcare support, crisis referrals, www.northwestunitedway.org 860-482-1266
Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation
Funds and coordinates local poverty-relief nonprofits, www.yournccf.org860-435-5959
Connecticut Foodshare
Supplies food pantries statewide, including Northwest Connecticut, www.ctfoodshare.org
Compiled by Debra A. Aleksinas.
Dee Salomon
Love it or hate it, there is no denying the several blankets of snow this winter were beautiful, especially as they visually muffled some of the damage they caused in the first place.There appears to be tree damage — some minor and some major — in many places, and now that we can move around, the pre-spring cleanup begins. Here, a heavy snow buildup on our sun porch roof crashed onto the shrubs below, snapping off branches and cleaving a boxwood in half, flattening it.
The other area that has been flattened by the snow is the meadow, now heading into its fourth year of post-lawn alterations. A short recap on its genesis: I simply stopped mowing a half-acre of lawn, planted some flowering plants, spread little bluestem seeds and, far less simply, obsessively pluck out invasive plants such as sheep sorrel and stilt grass. And while it’s not exactly enchanting, it is flourishing, so much so that I cannot bring myself to mow.
I have doubts:If I mow in the spring, would I kill all the overwintering insects? If I mow after the first frost, as suggested in a 2017 paper by the esteemed Kim Stoner, Ph.D., on the Connecticut AgriculturalExperiment Station website, would I lose the seed heads of yarrow, rattlesnake master and black-eyed Susan that birds are supposed to feed on in the winter?Paralyzed by indecision, I have not been able to bring myself to do even a partial cut.
I took a poll at a recent party attended by horticulturalists, environmentalists and garden experts. There was a consensus that early spring is indeed the best time to mow — early, before the ground-nesting birds like woodcock start nesting.I then called Mike Nadeau, whom I consider a meadow master of the Northwest Corner, and he concurred, following the Xerces Society meadow-mowing guidelines: mow in early spring when dandelions are in bloom.
“Xerces Society says this is the time most insects have hatched out of hollow stems and is between bird migrations.”
Nadeau’s experience has borne this out.
“I stress not to mow in fall because a dormant meadow is a haven for winter critters of all ilk.Birds use dormant plants for nesting materials, eat seeds, refuge — not to mention the other mammalian life that benefits from a meadow. An argument that has worked for me to discourage fall mowing is to describe a dormant meadow, with its myriad seed heads and foliage, as kinetic sculpture, especially with snowfall.It’s a beauty all its own.”
Nadeau mows a third to a half of a meadow each year, ideally using a flail mower, which chops vegetation into small pieces, helping foliage to resprout. The unmowed portion is left as a refuge for the animals that get evicted from their homes in the mowed area.
Stoner agrees with Mike to divide up the meadow and mowing different sections at different times. And she validates my mowing trepidation.
“There’s no perfect time. Any time you mow, you will be disturbing the habitat of some creature. If you don’t mow, you will have invasive plants creeping in, and eventually you will have trees,” she said.
“Best thing is to think about what your goals are — what creatures do want to encourage in your meadow? Then set the time of mowing to protect and enhance the habitat for those creatures.”
Additionally, Nadeau suggests that mown paths should be rerouted at least every two years to prevent rhizomatous grasses from establishing, which can grow into meadow edges and look unsightly. And the window is short:
“It’s too late to mow when spring birds arrive in earnest and new meadow growth is taller than 6 inches.”
Lights Out!
One of my favorite meadow benefits are the hundreds of fireflies that emerge in June. I am grateful for the lack of artificial light from neighbors (save for one house across the river with a persistent outside night light), so these creatures can shine brightly — and securely.
The organization DarkSky International relays the effect outdoor lights can have on fireflies: an almost 50% decrease in flashes per minute, which affects courtship behavior and mating success, according to two studies they cite on its website,darksky.org.
There, you can also get the lowdown on the devastating effects even one outdoor light can have on birds, amphibians, insects and mammals.The organization provides educational materials that explain the issue, making it easier to bring it up to neighbors and friends — which I will soon try with the house across the river.
Dee Salomon ungardens in Litchfield County.
Elena Spellman
In a barn on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington, Kathy Reisfeld merges two unlikely worlds: wealth management and yoga, teaching clients and students alike how stability — financial and emotional — comes from practice.
Her life sits at an intersection many assume can’t exist: high finance and yoga. One world is often reduced to greed, the other to “woo-woo” stretching. Yet in conversation, she makes both feel grounded, less like opposites and more like two languages describing the same human need for stability.
On one floor of her barn are yoga mats and the steady rhythm of breath. On the other are computer screens, market charts and conversations about retirement plans and portfolio diversification. For Reisfeld, founder of Berkshire Wealth Group in Great Barrington, these are two sides of a single practice.
“At the end of the day, you’re just dealing with people,” she said. “Whether we’re talking about financial stability or mental stability, it’s kind of all the same thing.”
Reisfeld has spent nearly 30 years in finance, building a client-centered advisory practice that eventually led her to go independent. But her relationship with money began long before her career.
When her mother became ill during Reisfeld’s childhood, finances tightened. It wasn’t poverty, she said, but it was constrained enough to teach her how money — or its lack — can dictate the terms of one’s life. That lesson took on a deeper meaning as she watched her mother remain in a difficult marriage without full financial independence. “Money represented autonomy,” she said. “Freedom.”
In college, Reisfeld initially majored in physics, drawn to systems and structure. But an economics class shifted her direction. Markets, she realized, were systems too — not only mathematical, but deeply human.
After graduating, she landed an internship with a financial adviser and gradually discovered a profession that combined curiosity, problem-solving and relationship-building.
“The more I learned, the more I kind of wanted to get involved,” she said.
Over time, she realized she wasn’t interested in chasing predictions; she was interested in guiding people through uncertainty.
Over nearly three decades, she has watched the industry evolve. It has moved, she believes, from selling products to offering advice — a shift toward aligning compensation with clients’ best interests.
She’s candid about the stereotypes that cling to finance: that it’s driven by greed and full of money-hungry people. Those people exist, she said, but they aren’t the majority.
“It’s kind of like the few bad apples ruining it for everyone.”
At its best, she believes, the work is quieter and more meaningful than its reputation suggests.
Kathy Reisfeld practicing yoga.Elena Spellman
Yoga entered her life in 2001, when she was living in New York City and training as a marathon runner.
“I was, like, very anti-yoga,” she admitted with a laugh.
But once she tried it, something shifted. A workshop with Nancy Gilgoff, the first American woman to travel to India to study Ashtanga yoga, “blew my mind open,” she said, revealing yoga as something far larger than poses or stretching.
What began as a physical complement to her running became a doorway into something deeper.
“Ashtanga means eight limbs,” Reisfeld explained. “The physical practice is just the entry point.”
The overlap she sees between yoga and investing is patience. Both practices demand discipline through fluctuation — the ups and downs, the good days and bad days, and the willingness to keep showing up.
In yoga philosophy, she points to the stilling of the mind. In investing, that becomes tuning out the noise — the headlines that spike fear or euphoria, the endless predictions that feel authoritative and rarely land cleanly.
After almost three decades in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Reisfeld has learned to move comfortably in rooms where she was often one of the few women present.
Asked what it was like starting out as a woman in finance, she smiled.
“The lines for the restroom were shorter.”
The humor reflects her temperament. She began her career at 21, and mentorship was not always easy to find. But finance, like yoga, rewards consistency. Ultimately, she built her business through steady growth.
For Reisfeld, yoga is fundamentally about integration. Money is no exception. It shapes how we live, the choices we make and the freedoms we have. Ignoring it doesn’t make it disappear. It only makes it harder.
Now rooted in the Berkshires, advising clients and teaching yoga classes from the same barn, Reisfeld’s work feels less like two careers and more like one philosophy.
When asked what she hopes people feel after spending time with her — whether reviewing a portfolio or finishing a yoga session — her answer is immediate.
“More confident,” she said. “Less stressed. More optimistic about their future.”
For more information or to book an appointment, visit berkshirewealthgroup.com
Kathy Reisfeld, Branch Owner
250 Maple Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230
845-263-3996
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Berkshire Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.
Elena Spellman is a Client Service Associate at Berkshire Wealth Group
Jack Sheedy
Litchfield County playwright Cinzi Lavin’s “A Goodnight Kiss,” based on letters exchanged between a Civil War soldier and the woman who became his wife, premiered in 2025 to sold-out audiences in Goshen, where the couple once lived. Now the original cast, directed by Goshen resident Kathleen Kelly, will present the play beneath the gold dome of Connecticut’s Capitol in Hartford as part of the state’s America250 commemoration — marking what organizers believe may be the first such performance at the Capitol.
“I don’t believe any live performances of an actual play (at the Capitol) have happened,” said Elizabeth Conroy, administrative assistant at the Office of Legislative Management, who coordinates Capitol events.
When Lavin inquired about staging the production there, “they were very excited about it,” she said.
The performance, to take place April 1, is being sponsored by the Connecticut League of Women Voters. Organizers said the Capitol setting offers a fitting backdrop for a story rooted in American history and civic life.
“A Goodnight Kiss” is a dramatic reading drawn from letters exchanged between Sgt. Maj. Frederick Lucas (David Macharelli) and Sarah Jane “Jennie” Wadhams (Olivia Wadsworth). Fred wrote from battlefields, while Jennie wrote from the peaceful confines of Goshen. Together, their letters trace a gradually deepening romance and how the couple overcame objections by Jennie’s father, John Marsh Wadhams, and finally married in 1867.
“I just found it adorable that (Jennie’s father) was going to make sure she got the right kind of husband, which is why Fred had such a hard time,” Kelly said.
BroadwayWorld reviewer Sean Fallon called the play “the most romantic love story I have ever seen acted out on stage.”
The letters were first brought to light in the 2002 book “Fred and Jennie: A Civil War Love Story” by the late Ernest B. Barker, a Goshen resident and descendant of both the Lucas and Wadhams families. The Barker family discovered Fred’s letters in the Wadhams homestead and Jennie’s letters in a house once owned by a Lucas family member. The correspondence is now housed at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History in Hartford.
Capitol atriumSubmitted by Kathleen Kelly
Kelly said presenting the story through letters poses a challenge because the actors rarely interact onstage. During rehearsals, she had the performers face one another while reading their letters aloud. “It was just like magic happened,” she said.
Lavin said the play “tells the story of what truly makes America great, what made America great then, and what still makes it great, which is devotion to duty, service to others, integrity and treasuring freedom.”
David Macharelli, who portrays Fred, said, “Charting (Fred’s) course from enthusiastic young recruit gushing with admiration for the new technology of 19th-century warfare to a man crashing into the reality of war is a reminder that even the noblest of causes demand sacrifice, and that sacrifice is often borne by innocents.”
Olivia Wadsworth said of portraying Jennie, “It’s actually a little dizzying to think about. Two people, more than a hundred years ago, sent private letters to one another, and now their love story is being shared in a performance at the state Capitol.”
The performance will take place April 1 at 2 p.m. in Room 310 of the Capitol at 210 Capitol Ave., Hartford. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration at https://bit.ly/4usa9b7. Arrangements for guests with special requirements may be made by emailing Lisa Del Sesto at admin@lwvct.org or calling 203-288-7996. Parking on Capitol grounds is limited, but additional parking is available nearby at the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Ave.
Robin Roraback
The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, known for promoting local artists with its ArtWall, is debuting a new feature showcasing filmmakers. The VideoWall will premiere Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. with a screening of two short films by Brooklyn-based documentary filmmaker and animator Imogen Pranger.
The VideoWall is the idea of Falls Village filmmaker Yonah Sadeh, who also serves as curator. “I would love the VideoWall to become a place that showcases the work of local filmmakers, and I hope that other creatives in the area will submit their work to be shown,” he said.
After the screening of the two films, “Mail Myself to You” and “Circle, Circle Square,” Pranger and Sadeh will discuss filmmaking and answer questions.
Of Pranger, Sadeh said, “She has a strong visual voice as a director, and both of these films are great examples of a blend of documentary and experimental filmmaking.”
Imogen Pranger, first filmmaker of the new VideoWall.Provided
Pranger described her approach to filmmaking. “I have always approached the visual arts from an interdisciplinary, multimedia perspective.” This approach was a reason why animation was particularly appealing to Pranger as she began exploring the possibilities of filmmaking.
“I particularly fell in love with the tactility of hand-drawn and painted animation and the ways in which it can be used in tandem with analog 16-millimeter film. Stop-motion animation holds the unique power to bring inanimate objects to life, something that became crucial to my practice of archival documentary filmmaking. I appreciate the sense of play that is encouraged in the medium of animation and find great joy in exploring new avenues and possibilities within the medium,” she continued.
At the core of Pranger’s films, she hopes to capture the joy and intimacy of human connection that blossoms through engagement with material and creative process.
After the opening event, the films will remain available to view at any time on the VideoWall screen in the library stacks. “The screen will always be on and ready for anyone to use,” Sadeh said. The installations will last three to four months.
Sadeh added, “Each installation will begin with a public screening at the library, followed by a talkback with the filmmaker.”
Filmmakers can contact Sadeh at huntartwall@gmail.com for information about submitting films for consideration. Visit huntlibrary.org/art-wall for a schedule of ArtWall and VideoWall events, which are free and open to the public.
Cheryl Heller
There’s a bowl in my studio where pieces of the planet reside. I bring them home from travels, picking them up not for their beauty or distinction but for their provenance. I choose the ones that speak to me — the ones next to pyramids, along hiking trails, on city sidewalks or volcanic slopes.
I like how stones feel in my hand: weighty, grounding. I don’t mind them making my pockets and suitcase heavier. The bowl is about the size of an average carry-on. It has been years since it was light enough for me to lift.
They’re not specimens. I’m not a scientist comparing igneous with sedimentary, or metamorphic with minerals or meteorites. I don’t know slate from quartzite, or schist from basalt or gabbro. They aren’t memories either, because I can’t tell by looking at them where they’re from. They sit quietly beside me in whatever moment I’m occupying.
They’re not souvenirs from places, like coffee mugs or snow globes. They are the places themselves.
The planet has reorganized itself in my bowl. Melbourne nestles next to the Hebrides. The streets of Roma in Mexico City rub elbows with Vatican City, Rome. Eastern Tibet sits on top of Machu Picchu; New Delhi is now close to Detroit. Cappadocia has finally met Capri. Mustique knows Morocco, and they both lie on the beaches of southern France.
These stones have witnessed the fall of civilizations, the birth and death of infinite beings, tectonic upheavals and the creative destruction of fire and ice.
Who touched them before me? Inca, Maya, Trojans? Warriors, slaves or yaks? Blue-footed boobies in the Galápagos or a slithering Costa Rican fer-de-lance? Was one of them used to stone a blasphemer in ancient Greece?
It’s not as if the place where I live needs more stones. In New England we’ve been blessed with an imposing population of glacial erratics — characters dragged here by the last Ice Age and left to sit silently in the woods for the past 16,000 years. The stones themselves, I’ve learned, are more than a billion years old.
The most ancient rocks known to us are more than four billion years old. Others are practically new, formed continually as tectonic plates shift along seabeds or lava cools along volcanic slopes. And while individual rocks vary wildly in age, the substance of rocks — atoms of silicon, oxygen and iron —is far older than the Earth itself, forged in ancient stars before our Milky Way existed.
Perhaps my bowl is filled with stars.
I recently stood before an exhibit of Aboriginal art called “The Stars We Do Not See.”The artists are descendants of the oldest continuous civilization on Earth, at 350,000 years. Their past is not distant or inaccessible to them; they understand time as a cycle and live in relationship with everything on earth and sky, including stones.
The title of the show was inspired by the late Yolŋu artist Gulumbu Yunupingu, who painted the night sky on bark. She spoke about the “stars behind the stars” — all there is to learn and appreciate beyond what we can see.
Deep in the woods on the hill above our house in Norfolk sits a giant marshmallow-shaped rock, one of the billion-year-old ones. At some point, someone leaned a ladder against it — a standing invitation to a new perspective.
How can we know the things that are invisible, the stars behind the stars? How can we feel connected to what came before us and sits silently around us, too slow for our impatient eyes to see?
A rock with a ladder.Cheryl Heller
Every once in a while, someone leans a ladder against a rock so we can’t miss it. Most of the time, we’re on our own.
I sometimes joke with my younger sister that when I die, she and our nieces can divide up whatever I leave behind, including the handbag she has had her eye on for years. But who will see and care about a bowl of rocks too heavy to lift and too silent about their value to be appreciated?
This is for you, Lynn, Stacey, Katie and Rose.
I hope you keep the planet in my bowl together.
It might be, after all, my small and only lasting intervention in the world.
Cheryl Heller is a designer, educator and business strategist who pioneered the field of social design and founded the first social design MFA program at the School of Visual Arts. She lives in Norfolk.
Natalia Zukerman
On March 29, writer, producer and director Tammy Denease will embody the life and story of Elizabeth Freeman, widely known as Mumbet, in two performances at the Scoville Library in Salisbury. Presented by Scoville Library and the Salisbury Association Historical Society, the performance is part of Salisbury READS, a community-wide engagement with literature and civic dialogue.
Mumbet was the first enslaved woman in Massachusetts to sue successfully for her freedom in 1781. Her victory helped lay the legal groundwork for the abolition of slavery in the state just two years later. In bringing Mumbet’s story to life, Denease does more than reenact history.
“I have been performing Mumbet for over 15 years now,” she said. What continues to resonate is “her self-awareness and self-worth even though she was enslaved. Her legacy of self-care and the ability to take care of others. That has not changed over time.”
Denease’s one-woman performance, “One Minute a Free Woman,” is part of her “Hidden Women” series, which centers figures too often pushed to the margins of historical memory. Drawing upon her own lineage and storytelling traditions passed down from her great-grandmother, a formerly enslaved woman, Denease creates work that bridges personal inheritance and collective history. Her background as a museum educator and interpretive guide shapes this approach.
“Being an interpretive educator helps me put the humanity back into history that has been removed when telling the stories,” she said.
The 2 p.m. program welcomes school-age audiences and families, while a 4 p.m. performance invites adults into a deeper and more intense exploration of Mumbet’s life.
“The format of the show will only change in the way I deliver the story,” Denease explained. “It will be more intense and in detail for the adults, less intense for the kids. However, it will not be watered down.”
For young people, Denease hopes the performance ignites curiosity and critical thought. “I hope school-age audiences’ imaginations are activated to want to know more and to never stop asking questions.” Adults, she said, are invited into a deeper investigation. “I hope for my adult audience that they will question what they were taught and see history through a different lens.”
That spirit of inquiry lies at the heart of Salisbury READS. “Literature and live performances go hand in hand,” Denease said. “Reading activates the imagination; living history helps that activated mind to make historical connections and keep the humanity and dignity in place where it was never given or taken away.”
Ultimately, the performance asks audiences to treat history not as distant fact but as shared responsibility. “I hope the audience will continue to question why knowing accurate and complete history is so important,” Denease said. “To understand that not knowing the whole story hurts everyone.”
To register for the event, visit scovillelibrary.org