Hidden hardship grows across Northwest Corner as demand for support surges

Pockets of Poverty: A Northwest Corner Series

Poverty in the Northwest Corner doesn’t define an entire town. Instead, it exists in quieter pockets — apartments above storefronts, income-restricted housing and older homes where seniors and working residents struggle to keep pace with rising costs.

Pockets of Poverty is a series examining where financial hardship exists in Region One towns, what is driving it and how communities are responding.





Behind the Northwest Corner’s image of rural affluence, demand for basic support is rising sharply.

At the Community Health & Wellness Center, the region’s only federally qualified health center, patient visits climbed to about 37,000 in 2025, serving 7,212 individuals — roughly 600 more patients than the year before.

At the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, the number of families served jumped from 6,218 in 2024 to 7,798 in 2025, while the number of individuals served rose from 27,442 to 35,703.

Taken together, the numbers point to a quieter crisis unfolding across the Region One towns, where working families, seniors and long-time residents are increasingly relying on town social services offices, food pantries and health clinics to cover gaps in housing, food, health care and energy costs.

On a typical weekday, that informal safety net is already at work.

Municipal social services offices often serve as the first point of contact for residents seeking help. In Sharon, social service agent Melia Hill said the people coming in are often working households or retirees on fixed incomes.

“South Main Street is lined with mansions,” Hill said, “but poverty is here and it’s prevalent.”

Hill said requests for assistance — particularly for groceries and basic needs — have risen sharply in recent years. In response, she has expanded coordination with The Corner Food Pantry, helping residents who are unable to access it during regular hours.

Hardship in Sharon, she said, is not concentrated in one place, but is spread throughout the community.

“There are people who could describe what they’re doing as a sort of couch-surfing,” Hill said, noting that it is not unusual for residents to rely on temporary living arrangements with friends or family.

In North Canaan, social worker MaryBeth Wabrek said rising energy costs are compounding financial strain for households already living paycheck to paycheck.

“When people are using whatever disposable income they might have for energy costs, it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Wabrek said.

That pressure, she said, often falls hardest on residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional assistance programs but still struggle to meet basic expenses.

“Low-income people have got SNAP and are eligible for so much assistance,” she said. “But people who are not necessarily low income, that’s who is getting hit pretty hard.”

Even when help is available, stigma can prevent people from seeking it.

“We have a lot of resources, and so many people are eligible for assistance,” Wabrek said, “but a lot really don’t want their personal business to be out there.”

Stressed systems in Cornwall

In Cornwall — one of the state’s smallest towns, with about 3,200 residents — social service agent Becky Hurlburt said demand is highest among older residents living alone and, to a lesser extent, larger families.

Fuel assistance remains the most common request. But a quieter concern, town officials say, is growing social isolation.

“A lot of people come in and just want to talk,” Hurlburt said.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the challenges facing residents are increasingly complex, often involving overlapping issues tied to health, housing and access to care.

“The number one pressure point is health,” Ridgway said. “Our systems are being stressed as people are stressed. We now have much more complicated cases of mental illness, which can sometimes be combined with housing insecurity and a lack of healthcare resources.”

In response, the town has partnered with Greenwoods Counseling to expand access to behavioral health services, including for school-age residents. Officials are also working to keep seniors connected through programs offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, while exploring cross-training town staff to serve as emergency medical responders.

“The most important thing a community can do is pick people up when they’re down, whether emotionally or physically,” Ridgway said.

Housing shortages reshape the Northwest Corner

Housing costs remain one of the most significant barriers for residents trying to remain in the Northwest Corner.

Median home prices in towns such as Salisbury now approach $1 million, while rental housing remains scarce across the Region One towns. Many available rentals are single-family homes rather than apartments, with monthly rents often exceeding $2,000.

“Litchfield County has become a vacation and second-home market layered on top of a rural housing market,” said Brierley Lloyd Hannan, a realtor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “Those two conditions often result in housing scarcity and premium pricing.”

Large minimum lot sizes — typically between two and five acres — further limit housing density, she said.

“As a result, most rentals here are single-family homes owned by individuals rather than multi-family buildings operated by developers or rental companies.”

John Harney, a Salisbury real estate broker and president of the Salisbury Housing Trust, said the shortage affects both buyers and renters.

“Both home ownership and rentals are in short supply,” Harney said.

Zoning regulations, aging housing stock and limited development opportunities have long constrained efforts to expand housing options.

“Zoning has historically been designed to restrict affordable housing by focusing on single-family homes on two-acre parcels,” Harney said.

He also pointed to ongoing tensions between conservation priorities and housing needs.

“There is a tension between conservation land trusts and community land trusts,” Harney said, suggesting that some land donors could reserve small portions of conserved land for affordable housing.

Housing debates often reflect broader concerns about preserving the region’s rural character.

“It’s a real tension,” Hannan said. “But many people recognize that farmers, teachers, health care workers and young families need places to live in the communities they serve.”

At the same time, housing advocates say progress is being made through regional collaboration.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, said her organization is working with local nonprofits to advance affordable housing projects across the region.

Together, those groups currently have 209 affordable rental homes and 21 affordable homeownership units in development across 12 towns, she said.

“None of this would be possible without the many volunteers who serve on the boards of these local housing nonprofits and town housing commissions,” Ayer said. “They donate countless hours to identify projects, conduct community outreach and maintain housing over time.”

Health providers see the strain firsthand

Health care providers say the region’s economic pressures are becoming increasingly visible in exam rooms.

Joanne Borduas, chief executive officer of Community Health & Wellness Center, said most patients served by the nonprofit health system live at or near the federal poverty line.

She estimated that roughly 65% of patients live at or below the federal poverty level, while another 32% fall between 101% and 200% of that threshold — a group often described as ALICE households.

For a single person, the federal poverty line is about $15,000. Yet in northwest Connecticut, a single adult earning between $15,000 and $38,000 a year can still fall below the ALICE survival budget, which measures the income needed to cover basic living costs and sits well above the federal poverty line.

For a family of four, the federal poverty line is about $30,000. But households earning between $30,000 and $116,000 in the region can still fall short of meeting basic living expenses, according to ALICE measures.

“These are families who work hard but earn just above the poverty line,” Borduas said. “They often don’t qualify for many types of assistance, but they’re still struggling to survive.”

Food insecurity remains one of the most common challenges clinicians encounter.

“We continue to see food insecurity as one of the top issues,” she said, noting that the organization has secured grant funding to establish food closets at each of its three locations.

Health insurance costs are also rising sharply. Borduas said premiums have increased by as much as 35% in some cases, forcing difficult choices for families.

In one example, she said, a family of four saw monthly premiums increase from $798 to $2,425.

Faced with those costs, some residents forgo insurance altogether.

“They tell us they’re taking their chances, because they have a family to feed and bills to pay,” Borduas said.

Economic stress is also driving increased demand for behavioral health services, while provider shortages have extended wait times for care.

Housing affordability, she added, is compounding those challenges.

“The housing market for most families is unaffordable,” Borduas said. “Without providers, we limit access to care.”

Food pantries and volunteers step in

Much of the day-to-day response to hardship across the Northwest Corner is carried out by nonprofit organizations and volunteers.

At the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, co-president Holly Kempner said the rise in demand over the past year marks the largest increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are the largest increases since COVID,” Kempner said.

At another regional pantry, Fishes & Loaves, which operates out of Pilgrim House in North Canaan, executive director Louise Riley said about 120 people visit the walk-in pantry each month.

Riley said uncertainty surrounding SNAP eligibility could place additional strain on local food systems.

“The outlook is definitely uncertain because cutbacks will have a ripple effect,” she said.

What remains constant, she added, is the role of volunteers.

“The volunteers are the backbone of our organizations.”

A small measure of relief

For Lakeville resident Janet Lynn — whose struggles were detailed in Part One — the pressures of rising costs remain a daily reality.

But last week brought a measure of good news.

Dental services are expected to resume at Community Health & Wellness Center’s Torrington site in mid-April and will also be available at its Winsted location, according to Borduas.

The service had been suspended in 2025 due to financial shortfalls, including insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates, leaving a gap in care for low-income patients.

Lynn, who said she needs extensive dental work and has struggled to find affordable care since the program ended, said the reopening offers a measure of relief.

But across the Northwest Corner, the pressures driving more residents to seek help show little sign of easing.





How to get help in the Northwest Corner

Residents do not need to be unemployed to qualify, as most food pantries require proof of residence, not proof of income.

If unsure where to start, residents can contact United Way of Northwest Connecticut for guidance.

Assistance is confidential, and there are no questions about immigration status.

For emergencies — including the loss of housing, utility shutoffs or domestic violence — contact FISH of Northwestern Connecticut or the Susan B. Anthony Project immediately.

The following organizations serve individuals and families in the Northwest Corner facing poverty, food insecurity, housing instability and financial hardship. This list represents a cross section of available resources.

United Way 211 is a free, confidential 24/7 service that connects individuals with local community resource specialists who help find assistance for food, housing, utility payments, mental health and emergency needs. Dial 2-1-1 or visit their website.





Food, Shelter Assistance

Kent Food Bank

Lower level of the Kent Community House, 93 North Main St., 860-927-1586

The Corner Food Pantry

Serves Lakeville, Salisbury, and surrounding towns, contact@thecornerfoodpantry.org860-435-9886

Sharon Food Pantry

Sharon Town Hall/Social Services, 63 Main Street, Sharon 860-364-1003

Cornwall Public Assistance/Food Pantry

Cornwall Town Hall. Email Cornwallsocialservices@gmail.com 860-671-0325

Friendly Hands Food Bank

The largest food pantry in Litchfield County, www.friendlyhandsfoodbanknwct.org, 860-482-3338

FISH of Northwestern Connecticut

Provides emergency food, shelter, utilities, crisis support, www.fishnwct.orgor 860-482-7300

Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry

Serving North Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolkwww.fishesandloavespantrynorthcanaanct.org, 860-824-0058

Norfolk Food Pantry

Community-based food distribution, www.norfolkfoodpantry.org, 860-542-5721





Housing, Emergency & Family Support

Susan B. Anthony Project

Domestic violence services, emergency shelter, advocacy, www.sbaproject.org 860-482-7133, 24-hour hotline: 888-773-2724

Salvation Army Torrington Corps

Food assistance, seasonal aid, referrals, easternusa.salvationarmy.org/torrington, 860-480-2369





Financial Stability & Navigation Help

United Way of Northwest Connecticut

Financial coaching, childcare support, crisis referrals, www.northwestunitedway.org 860-482-1266

Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation

Funds and coordinates local poverty-relief nonprofits, www.yournccf.org860-435-5959





Regional Food Supply & Coordination

Connecticut Foodshare

Supplies food pantries statewide, including Northwest Connecticut, www.ctfoodshare.org





Compiled by Debra A. Aleksinas.