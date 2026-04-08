ct mirror

Why the SAVE Act must not pass Congress

The right to vote in the United States has never come easily. For much of the nation’s history, large groups of Americans were denied access to the ballot box.

Women were not guaranteed the right to vote until the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, and many Black Americans continued to face discriminatory barriers until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Over time, the country has worked to remove obstacles that prevented citizens from participating in democracy. That history is why proposals like the SAVE Act deserve scrutiny. While the proposal is presented as a measure to protect election integrity, requiring proof of citizenship to vote risks creating new barriers for eligible voters.

Debates about election integrity have become a defining feature of American politics since the 2020 presidential election. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread fraud occurred when he lost to Joe Biden. However, numerous investigations and court rulings found little evidence that the 2020 election was compromised.

Despite those findings, a new proposal known as the SAVE Act has emerged. The SAVE Act, short for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, would require Americans to provide documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote in federal elections.

At first glance, the proposals sound reasonable. Only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections. However, the SAVE Act attempts to solve a problem that little evidence suggests actually exists, which will make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.

For college students who register to vote on campus, obtaining official citizenship documents may not be simple. Many students do not carry birth certificates or passports with them at school, which will create unnecessary barriers to participation.

Another consequence of the SAVE Act involves Americans who have legally changed their names. Millions of married women in the United States take their spouse’s last name, meaning the name on their birth certificate no longer matches the name on their driver’s license or voter registration. If proof of citizenship is tied strictly to documents like birth certificates, many of these voters could face additional bureaucratic hurdles when registering to vote. Policies intending to protect elections should not make it harder for eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Another issue with the SAVE Act is the assumption that most Americans already possess documents proving citizenship. Millions of Americans do not have ready access to identifying documentation. Obtaining these documents requires time, fees, and dealing with slow and often outdated bureaucratic processes. For individuals working multiple jobs, caring for families, or living far from government offices, these requirements will discourage participation in elections even more than there already is by creating more red tape.

There is also the broader constitutional question regarding federal authority. Historically, states have played the primary role in administering elections and managing voter registration systems. A sweeping federal mandate dictating documentation requirements risks overriding systems that states have developed since the country’s conception. Rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all rule from Washington, policymakers should work with states to strengthen election administration without creating unnecessary barriers.

It is also important to remember that non-citizen voting is already illegal and carries serious penalties.Individuals who attempt to vote unlawfully can face fines, imprisonment, and deportation. Election officials across the country already verify voter registration information and maintain voter rolls to prevent ineligible voting. Creating sweeping new documentation requirements for every voter is not the most effective way to address a problem that existing laws already prohibit.

In Connecticut, where many college students register to vote on campus and where voter participation is often encouraged through civic engagement programs, policies like the SAVE Act will create unnecessary barriers for eligible voters.

The SAVE Act is being promoted as a safeguard for elections, but in practice it will move the country in the wrong direction. Throughout American history, progress in democracy has meant removing barriers to voting, not creating new ones. From the expansion of voting rights in the nineteenth century, to the Nineteenth Amendment, to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the nation has gradually worked to make participation in democracy more accessible.

Policies promoted during the Trump administration, such as the SAVE Act, threaten to reverse the progress that civil rights advocates have fought so hard for. If enacted, it would introduce new bureaucratic obstacles for millions of eligible voters.

At a moment when our democracy is at risk, the SAVE Act must not pass.


William Moroz is a political science student at Southern Connecticut State University and president of the Student Government Association.

ct mirror
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Blues musician James Montgomery

Provided

When the Rock n’ Roll Circus rolls into Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on Saturday, April 11, it will bring together an all-star lineup of musicians and a mission that reaches far beyond the stage.

Presented by Rockin’ 4 Vets, this concert will benefit the United Way of Northwest Connecticut’s “Stock the Shelves” program, which supports food pantries across the region. The United Way, part of a national network founded in the late 19th century, has long worked to mobilize communities in support of local health, education and financial stability initiatives, efforts that continue today through programs like Stock the Shelves, which helps ensure families have access to essential food resources.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Robert Donald Stevens

Robert Donald Stevens

MILLERTON — Robert Donald “Bob” Stevens, 63, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 30, 2026, at his home in Millerton, New York. Bob had a 40-year career with the Town of North East Highway Department where he currently served as the Town of North East Highway Superintendent for nearly two decades. One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was seeing the completion of the new Town of North East Highway Department Facility on Route 22 in Millerton.

Born Dec. 20, 1962, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Roberta K. (Briggs) Stevens. Bob was a 1981 graduate ofWebutuck High School in Amenia, he also attended BOCES Technical School in Salt Point, New York, while enrolled at Webutuck. Bob served his community for many years as an active member of the Millerton Fire Company and was a longtime member of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, Inc., where he always enjoyed attending highway training school in Lake Placid. Bob really enjoyed traversing the local roadways in Millerton in his iconic orange pick-up truck, and could often be seen at all hours of the day and night making sure that the main roads and side roads were in the best possible condition for his friends and neighbors. Bob loved the Town of North East and he will be dearly missed by those he served throughout his decades long career. In his spare time, he enjoyed texting with his son Robert, time on the Hudson River and rebuilding engines for many friends in his younger years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Lucille A. Mikesell

Lucille A. Mikesell

CANAAN — Lucille A. Mikesell passed away peacefully on April 3 with family at her home in Canaan Valley, Connecticut. She was 106.

Born on Sept. 5, 1919 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of William Harvey Cohea, of Mason, Illinois, and Lillian Amanda Williams of Morley, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1937, and married her husband, Ralph J. Mikesell in 1938.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

John Carter

Photo by Deborah Carter
"The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high."
John carter

John Carter, who served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury from 1999 until his retirement in 2014, launched the first iteration of the nonprofit Vecinos Seguros 1 (Safe Neighbors) in 2017 by introducing a misa, a Spanish-language worship service, at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church.

In December 2024, amid concerns over a renewed federal crackdown on immigrants, a group of volunteers revived the program as Vecinos Seguros 2 (VS2). According to its 2025 annual report, the initiative “created a network of trusted allies to help those who may be targeted by immigration enforcement agents,” taking a low-key approach that prioritizes in-person connections.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Anthony Louis Veronesi

Anthony Louis Veronesi

EAST CANAAN — Anthony Louis Veronesi , 84, of 216 Rocky Mountain Way in Arden, NC formerly of East Canaan, died March 26, 2026 at the Solace Center in Ashville, NC.Anthony was born December 14, 1941 in North Canaan, CT son of the late Claudio Serene and Genevieve Adeline (Riva) Veronesi.

Following graduation from Housatonic Valley High School in Falls Village, Anthony worked at the former Pfizer Company in Canaan for a short time before entering the US Air Force.He served for four years in active duty rising to the rank of Sergeant.He was released from active duty on April 9, 1968.After leaving the Air Force,Anthony worked at the Becton Dickinson Company in Canaan.He was transferred to North Carolina and retired from BD.Anthony then began his career for the United States Postal Service, for many years as a mail handler, before his retirement from the Postal Service.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Tuncy

Joan Tuncy

SALISBURY — Joan Tuncy, 92, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026, at Noble Horizons.

Born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vera Bejean.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.