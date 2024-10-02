Region One superintendent impressed by community bonds

FALLS VILLAGE — Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said in her first weeks on the job she has been impressed by “how connected every community is to their schools.”



Brady-Shanley met with a Lakeville Journal reporter in her office Monday, Sept. 23.

She started on July 1, and has met with all six Region One town school boards, the Region One board and related committees.

She said she was struck by the depth of support compared to other parts of the state.

That level of involvement has been “the common denominator” in all her conversations with community members.

Brady-Shanley said she is not interested “in changing everything that’s working.” Rather, she is getting to know all the people involved and thinking about “how to enhance the district.”

She was enthusiastic about the middle school sports program. “We’re at capacity,” she said.

And as the middle school athletes enter high school, they are more prepared for their sports.

A promotional campaign, “We are Region One,” is underway, with the goal of encouraging parents to keep their children in Region One schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“We want to highlight and market and show what’s happening” in the seven Region One schools.

Brady-Shanley is beefing up the region’s presence on Facebook and Instagram as well.

“We’ll work across these platforms to get the message out.”

“There are so many opportunities here,” she said. “We need to highlight and publicize them.”