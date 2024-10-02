Region One superintendent impressed by community bonds

Melony Brady-Shanley is the new superintendent of Region One School District.

Patrick L. Sullivan
region one schools

Region One superintendent impressed by community bonds

FALLS VILLAGE — Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said in her first weeks on the job she has been impressed by “how connected every community is to their schools.”

Brady-Shanley met with a Lakeville Journal reporter in her office Monday, Sept. 23.

She started on July 1, and has met with all six Region One town school boards, the Region One board and related committees.

She said she was struck by the depth of support compared to other parts of the state.

That level of involvement has been “the common denominator” in all her conversations with community members.

Brady-Shanley said she is not interested “in changing everything that’s working.” Rather, she is getting to know all the people involved and thinking about “how to enhance the district.”

She was enthusiastic about the middle school sports program. “We’re at capacity,” she said.

And as the middle school athletes enter high school, they are more prepared for their sports.

A promotional campaign, “We are Region One,” is underway, with the goal of encouraging parents to keep their children in Region One schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“We want to highlight and market and show what’s happening” in the seven Region One schools.

Brady-Shanley is beefing up the region’s presence on Facebook and Instagram as well.

“We’ll work across these platforms to get the message out.”

“There are so many opportunities here,” she said. “We need to highlight and publicize them.”

region one schools

Latest News

Flu shots available throughout October

Flu shots available throughout October

By Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Students give back in Lakeville

Students give back in Lakeville
Ashley Opdyke

Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.

community

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

Noble Horizons’ new van has a rear access lift gate for wheelchair-bound travelers.

Provided

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.

Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
noble horizons

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

A Chevy with the butterfly doors was seen Sept. 28.

John Coston

EAST CANAAN — The roar of internal combustion engines was replaced by the biggest road-trip hits from the Sixties filled the air on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the 10th annual Lone Oak Car Show.

A total of 87 vehicles filled a soccer-field sized lawn off Route 44 with hoods popped and their proud owners parked in lawn chairs, answering questions about their classics.

Keep ReadingShow less
community