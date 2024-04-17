Region One Superintendent Award Winners

Each spring, students throughout Region One School District nominate a standout classmate for the Superintendent Award. This honor recognizes individuals for outstanding academic performance, commitment to school sports and clubs, and dedication to the community. Below are winners for 2024.

Leila Hawken

Allie McCarron

Kent Center School

By Leila Hawken

KENT — With a strong record of academic achievement, Allie McCarron was selected as the Superintendent Award winner at Kent Center School (KCS).

She is involved in the Student Council and the Litchfield Rowing Club where she engages in competitive rowing. She shares her talents readily with younger students, providing a positive role model with a positive attitude.

During an interview on Wednesday, April 10, Allie recalled that she entered Kent Center School for the Second Grade, her family having moved from Kennett Square, Penn. She has participated in the school band since the Fourth Grade, playing alto saxophone.

While she has enjoyed her time at KCS, Allie singled out the sense of community among her fellow students and the teaching staff as the highlight. She said that she has appreciated the spirit of collaborative service within the school.

Allie plans to attend HVRHS in the fall.









Patrick L. Sullivan

Logan Miller



Lee H. Kellogg School

By Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Logan Miller is this year’s winner of the Superintendent’s Award from Lee H. Kellogg School. Logan is a trumpet player in the LHK and Region One bands.

He runs track, plays hockey and baseball, and serves as a hockey referee.

As treasurer of the Student Council, he runs the school store, and he is the man inside the Falcon costume at pep rallies.

He told The Lakeville Journal that he is headed to Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where he plans to get involved with the agriculture education program and the Robotics team.

Beyond high school, he is thinking about studying science at (perhaps) Boston College, Boston University, or Quinnipiac University. “Somewhere with good sports.”









Riley Klein

Nate Young

Cornwall Consolidated School

By Riley Klein

CORNWALL — An active participant in the community, Nate Young was selected by his classmates as Cornwall Consolidated School’s 2024 Superintendent Award winner.

Nate is an active Boy Scout and proud leader of the CCS morning announcements team.

For his eighth grade exploration project, Nate is repairing a 1974 Land Rover.

“It’s awesome,” said Nate. “I spent probably two or three hours this weekend draining the fuel system... it had like 15-year-old fuel in it.”

“The fuel was older than you?” asked a Lakeville Journal reporter.

“Yeah,” Nate responded.

Nate will be attending HVRHS next year and is looking forward to continuing his passions for baseball, cross country running, saxophone, chorus, and agriculture education.









Patrick L. Sullivan

Mia Belter

Salisbury Central School

By Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Mia Belter, an 8th grader at Salisbury Central School, is described as “mature, polite and kind-hearted. She is a role model who starts each day with a smile.”

When asked why she won the 2024 Superintendent’s Award for Salisbury Central School, she thought for a moment.

Then she said, “I’m nice to people, and I get good grades.”

Mia plays basketball and soccer and plans to run track this spring.

She is a big reader, with fiction of any kind a favorite. She admits to having two books going at a time.

“I used to read during nap time.”

Mia plans to attend Housatonic Valley Regional High School.













Riley Klein

Federico Vargas Tobon

North Canaan Elementary School

By Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Federico Vargas Tobon of North Canaan Elementary School has been chosen as the school’s 2024 Superintendent Award winner by his peers.

On what the award means to him, he said, “It means a lot because all the work I’ve done finally pays off.”

An academic leader who excels in all subjects, Federico takes pride in his efforts on the student council, sports teams, and theater productions.

Federico played the Prince in NCES’s recent production of “The Little Mermaid.” He looks forward to continuing his passion for drama at HVRHS next year.

Federico plans to play on both the basketball and soccer teams when he becomes a Mountaineer next year.









Leila Hawken

Jayden Milton

Sharon Center School

By Leila Hawken

SHARON — Students at Sharon Center School (SCS) have chosen Jayden Milton as the 2024 Superintendent Award winner.

Presenting himself well with strong communication skills, Jayden wins SCS praise for his commitment to learning and for his qualities for being consistently respectful and responsible. He displays strong habits of mind in academics and within the school community.

He said that he has enjoyed working with the early-Kindergarteners and Grade 4 students, sometimes reading to them, but engaging in other activities at other times. Jayden performs with the Jazz Club as a percussionist, and he is serving as stage manager for the school musical.

Interested in serving the larger community, he has recently become a Junior Firefighter and received training in hazardous chemicals and how to deal with them.

Jayden plans to enroll this fall at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School with an interest in the machine tool program. Eventually, he hopes to pursue engineering studies.





