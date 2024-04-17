region one schools

Region One announces 2024 Superintendent Award winners

FALLS VILLAGE — Eason Zhang and Kara Franks are this year’s winners of the Superintendent’s Award from Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Kara is the President of the Housatonic Valley FFA chapter, and an officer in the high school’s National Honor Society chapter. She plans to attend college for a nursing degree in the fall and works as a host at the Bulls Bridge Inn in Kent on weekends. In her spare time, she likes to work with horses.

Eason told The Lakeville Journal he is the first in his family to finish high school, much less go to college. He will attend Brown University in the fall.

Eason is captain of the varsity cross-country and track squads. He works in his family’s business, the Shanghai Restaurant in Kent. He said he is interested in “environmentally sustainable entrepreneurship” and plans to study computer science. He also tutors younger children in math at Kent Center School and area private schools.

Each spring, students throughout Region One School District nominate a standout classmate for the Superintendent Award. This honor recognizes individuals for outstanding academic performance, commitment to school sports and clubs, and dedication to the community. Below are winners for 2024.

Leila Hawken

Local pharmacists look to Congress to help loosen Rx squeeze

Pharmacist Nasir Mahmood, Pine Plains Pharmacy, is advocating for independent community pharmacies to allow them to continue serving their communities.
Leila Hawken

Local pharmacies are historically central to community life and have been for generations. If they offered a soda fountain counter with round swivel stools, so much the better.

Today’s family pharmacists throughout the area, however, are struggling under an oppressive pharmaceutical insurance middleman system that strips away profit from their prescription counter.

Major construction begins on Route 44 in Norfolk

Slope being cleared of trees at the junction of Route 44 and Old Colony Road in Norfolk as part of CT DOT Project 97-95

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — For the next five years, travel on Route 44 will be reduced to one lane in Norfolk, also known as Greenwoods Road West, for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) to replace existing retaining walls and stabilize the slope along the north side of the road for the safety of the highway.

Last week, DOT Project 97-95, as the extensive undertaking is called, was green lit to begin. Over time the stone retaining walls along the roadway have bulged from the pressure exerted by the angle of the slope and years of heavy rains. In 2010 a mudslide occurred in the affected section of highway which extends from just west of Memorial Green to east of Old Colony Road. In 2019 DOT installed temporary concrete bin blocks, or Mafia barriers (so-called because cement production of them used to be controlled by the mob), along the base of the existing walls due to their movement.

Elevating eco-conscious tourism in Litchfield Hills

Elevating eco-conscious tourism in Litchfield Hills

Rachel Roth

Kristen Jenson

NORFOLK — Manor House Inn has been awarded a Connecticut Green Lodging Certification, and will re-open just in time for Earth Day.

When Rachel Roth and her husband bought the 125+ year-old inn in February 2022, the property was in need of considerable repairs They spent the first seven months balancing accommodating guests and updating the property. Roth’s son worked hard restoring much of the interior space, patching walls, painting, and serving as property manager.

