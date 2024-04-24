Housing group seeks approval of land transfer

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.
The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.
The site is currently used in part for parking for employees of the White Hart Inn.
On Feb. 5, the P&Z determined that the proposal for affordable housing is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). That was in response to the Board of Selectmen’s January referral of the proposal to the commission for an “8-24 review.”
This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.
The SHT application can be seen on the town website, salisburyct.us (click on Planning and Zoning meeting documents).
LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.
There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.
A Lakeville Journal reporter watched as Hotchkiss played Amherst High School in the first round. Hotchkiss moved the disc with confidence, especially off turnovers, and prevailed 11-2.
In the end, Hotchkiss finished second at 2-1 in both the varsity and JV pools. Wooster School won Pool A (varsity) 3-0, and Columbia High School from New Jersey won Pool B (JV and middle school) 3-0.
Hotchkiss coach David Thompson said, “We were lucky with clear weather and lots of great Ultimate. Both Hotchkiss teams had a good day, each going 2-1 against solid competition. We all appreciated the mutual respect amongst the teams, and good, fair play. The Hotchkiss varsity team had 11 different people score points, and 9 different people throw assists; a true team effort.”
For the uninitiated, Ultimate is a non-contact team sport involving squads of seven. Players cannot run with the disc. Players pass the disc to each other to ultimately wind up in the end zone for a score. A turnover occurs when a pass is dropped, missed, intercepted, or goes out of bounds. Defenders call a “stall” when guarding an offensive player with the disc, and start counting aloud, usually 10 seconds. The offensive player must throw the disc in that time, or a turnover is called.
Ultimate is unusual in that there are no referees. The players are self-regulating, and there is a spirit of the game” ethos that pervades the sport.
KENT — The Kent Memorial Library and Kent Conservation Commission joined forces to bring a meaningful and educational program concerning nutrients, recycling and trash April 18.
Carol Franken of the Conservation Commission, the presenter, said one of her main composting concerns was, “How to make it meaningful to preschoolers.”
This was not a “drop off” event for the kids, and all attendees were accompanied by parents and adults. Franken added, “The most important words for the day are ‘food scraps, decompose, and compost’.”
Lots of visual aids and props turned the event into a hands-on class for the kids. Large, tied plastic bags full of mystery material were given to all participants. The bags were then weighed and opened, revealing a big assortment of food scraps, recyclables and plain old trash.
Kids were then asked to sort the three types of contents, and with the food scraps removed, the bags were weighed again. No surprise, the bags were much lighter.
Another of Franken’s displays featured three bins of compost: one was new food scraps and leaves, the second was a 6-month-old compost bin, and the third was a year old -- now completely decomposed down to pure, nutritious, compost.
The program highlighted the importance of separating food scraps from trash and stressed the benefits of creating compost at home. Kids were then given biodegradable seed pots and plant seeds to take home, nurture, and learn by watching them grow.
Kent Transfer station has added a food scrap bin to aid the composting cause.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom to discuss how to find some $80,000 in spending cuts from the proposed spending for 2024-25 from the Board of Selectmen.
The finance board requested $130,000 in cuts from the selectmen at their meeting on April 8.
The selectmen met on April 11 and “respectfully” declined to make any changes in their spending plan, which has a bottom line increase of $124,593.
At a special meeting Tuesday, April 16, the finance board agreed to “impose additional cuts to the Municipal Spending Plan (revised plan dated April 16, 2024) up to $80,000.”
The board also agreed “to not use the General Fund for budget relief in an amount that would reduce the General Fund Balance below 12.5% of the combined annual expenditures” (“combined annual expenditures” means municipal and education spending).
Both actions were taken on motions from member John Steines.