affordable housing

Cornwall adds two affordable homes

Cornwall adds two affordable homes

A crew works to install a modular home on Town Street in Cornwall Monday as part of a regional affordable housing initiative.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The large trucks and huge cranes seen on Town Street Monday, June 16, signaled the eventual addition of two families to the neighborhood.

The workers were installing a duo of modular homes on two one-acre parcels of land donated by Ginny Potter through a program organized by the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, with a grant from the state Department of Housing, which saw nine affordable houses being placed around the Northwest Corner.

Referred to as “scattered site homes,” the program is also installing modulars in Salisbury and Norfolk.

Ginni Block, president of the Cornwall Housing Corporation, along with resident George Charlton and Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Anna Timell, looked on as the crew from Signature Custom Homes of Pennsylvania deftly maneuvered the large equipment. Excitement grew as the crane lifted sections of the two-story house up into the air and put them in place.

“It’s just amazing to watch,” said Block. “This is the work of many, many people who made it come to fruition. We’re thrilled it’s proceeding.”

The homes, which feature three bedrooms, will be owned by the future residents. The land upon which they sit will remain with the housing corporation. Block said the cost will likely be around $250,000 to $280,000. Preference will be given to families with three or more members. Occupants will be chosen through a lottery system.

The concept of this new program is to sell the homes at prices that will be affordable to households earning below the area median income.

SRC Construction Services of Meriden was chosen through a competitive procurement process to be the contractor.

Two houses have already been installed on Perry Street in Lakeville.

affordable housing

Latest News

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits

Bach and beyond

Bach and beyond
The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts