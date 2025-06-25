Cornwall adds two affordable homes

CORNWALL — The large trucks and huge cranes seen on Town Street Monday, June 16, signaled the eventual addition of two families to the neighborhood.

The workers were installing a duo of modular homes on two one-acre parcels of land donated by Ginny Potter through a program organized by the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity, with a grant from the state Department of Housing, which saw nine affordable houses being placed around the Northwest Corner.

Referred to as “scattered site homes,” the program is also installing modulars in Salisbury and Norfolk.

Ginni Block, president of the Cornwall Housing Corporation, along with resident George Charlton and Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Anna Timell, looked on as the crew from Signature Custom Homes of Pennsylvania deftly maneuvered the large equipment. Excitement grew as the crane lifted sections of the two-story house up into the air and put them in place.

“It’s just amazing to watch,” said Block. “This is the work of many, many people who made it come to fruition. We’re thrilled it’s proceeding.”

The homes, which feature three bedrooms, will be owned by the future residents. The land upon which they sit will remain with the housing corporation. Block said the cost will likely be around $250,000 to $280,000. Preference will be given to families with three or more members. Occupants will be chosen through a lottery system.

The concept of this new program is to sell the homes at prices that will be affordable to households earning below the area median income.

SRC Construction Services of Meriden was chosen through a competitive procurement process to be the contractor.

Two houses have already been installed on Perry Street in Lakeville.