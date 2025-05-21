affordable housing

State doubles grant funding for Sharon affordable housing project

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust announced on April 28 that a previous grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing of $1 million had been doubled, enabling the Trust to pursue its plan to develop a four-building, 10-unit affordable rental campus on North Main Street.

The group plans to use the funds for beautification and repair projects on the six occupied affordable rental apartments at 91, 93 and 95 North Main Street, which it bought in 2023, and unify those buildings with the currently unoccupied former town community center building next door as a cohesive affordable housing development.

While the Trust does not own the community center, it has an option to lease the building from the town at a rate of $1 per year for 99 years, which it plans to pursue after the closing of the grant that is anticipated to occur on June 30.

The exterior of the building will remain largely unchanged, but the interior will be redeveloped for the construction of four additional apartments.

A preliminary proposal for the project was received positively by the Planning and Zoning Commission, though the Trust must apply for official approval for its completed site plans for the whole development and renovated floor plan for the community center building before it can begin construction.

Landscape designer and Sharon resident Lynden Miller, who is known for the restoration of Central Park’s Conservatory Garden among other accomplishments, has donated a landscape design for the proposed campus.

Trust President Richard Baumann said that the project’s aesthetic presence is important: “Our goal is to make it not only good affordable housing, but a nice little showpiece that the town can be proud of right there on the main drag.”

Baumann said that the new funds have made the vision possible since an earlier grant application, submitted by the town for federal money to finance the renovation of the community center, was denied earlier this year due to the program being oversubscribed. The Trust’s own application to the DOH had already been approved, but the state responded favorably when the Trust re-petitioned with a proposal for the development in its entirety. The DOH approved the amended application, granting the Trust the total amount it had initially sought from both applications.

Baumann felt the project will offer some relief to a town where the definition of an affordable housing demographic is rapidly expanding.

“People are worried about trades people or folks who run the cash registers, but I think it goes higher and broader than that,” Baumann said. “Our need is acute.”

Latest News

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station

Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

