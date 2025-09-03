Classifieds - September 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER WANTED: Fulltime, Live-in, Private apartment. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Small landscaping company looking for help: Experience with zero turn mower and weed whipping preferred. Willing to train. Pay to go with experience. (860)639-4764.

The North East Community Center: is hiring a Social Care Network Senior Assistant. This role supports the organization’s engagement with Hudson Valley Care Coalition Social Care Network (HVSCN), including screening and referral of clients and case support as needed. Bachelor’s degree in social work or related area and two years similar experience OR four years relevant experience. Spanish speaking required. $28.57/hr, 35 hrs/week. For a full position description, visit www.neccmillerton.org/employment.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Seeking Caretaking Position: Married couple seek position on estate or gentleman’s farm in or around Lichfield County in exchange for living quarters. Extremely responsible and discreet. Experienced in grounds maintenance and cattle and horse care. Proficient with tractor mowing, snowplowing, fencing, chainsaw work, lawn care, etc. Recently returned to NE after decade teaching abroad. Please contact Stephen & Sumaira Johnson at (959) 895-5801 sjohnsonvt61@gmail.com.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

BOOK & TAG SALE: Fri, Sept 5 and Sat, Sept 6. Sponsored by Noble Horizons Auxiliary. Free 9am to 2pm on both days. Early birds pay $10 from 8am to 9am Fri only. Books, furniture, china, glassware, linens, jewelry, wide variety of household items. All proceeds benefit Noble Horizons residents, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury, CT 860-435-9851.

Latest News

Farm Fall Block Party returns to Rock Steady Farm

Farm Fall Block Party returns to Rock Steady Farm
Rock Steady Farm during the 2024 Farm Fall Block Party. This year’s event returns Sept. 6.
Provided

On Saturday, Sept. 6, from 12 to 5 p.m., Rock Steady Farm in Millerton opens its fields once again for the third annual Farm Fall Block Party, a vibrant, heart-forward gathering of queer and BIPOC farmers, neighbors, families, artists, and allies from across the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Co-hosted with Catalyst Collaborative Farm, The Watershed Center, WILDSEED Community Farm & Healing Village, and Seasoned Delicious Foods, this year’s party promises its biggest celebration yet. Part harvest festival, part community reunion, the gathering is a reflection of the region’s rich agricultural and cultural ecosystem.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

The art of Marilyn Hock

The art of Marilyn Hock

Waterlily (8”x12”) made by Marilyn Hock

Provided

It takes a lot of courage to share your art for the first time and Marilyn Hock is taking that leap with her debut exhibition at Sharon Town Hall on Sept. 12. A realist painter with a deep love for wildlife, florals, and landscapes, Hock has spent the past few years immersed in watercolor, teaching herself, failing forward, and returning again and again to the page. This 18-piece collection is a testament to courage, practice and a genuine love for the craft.

“I always start with the eyes,” said Hock of her animal portraits. “That’s where the soul lives.” This attentiveness runs through her work, each piece rendered with care, clarity, and a respect for the subtle variations of color and light in the natural world.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Reading and recommendations from Carissa Unite of Oblong Books

Reading and recommendations from Carissa Unite of Oblong Books

Carissa Unite, general manager of Oblong Books in Millerton.

Provided

Carissa Unite of Millerton, began working at Oblong Books 16 years ago as a high schooler. She recently celebrated her eight-year anniversary as the general manager.

Unite’s journey at Oblong began even before she applied for her first position.An avid reader from a young age, she was a frequent customer at the store. During those years, Unite bonded with a former employee who encouraged her to apply for a position after connecting over their shared love of reading.

Keep ReadingShow less
what are you reading?