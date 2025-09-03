Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Car rolls out of parking lot

On the morning of Aug. 21, Christopher Hewat, 76, of Salisbury parked his Subaru Outback in the Sharon Hospital lot but failed to put the vehicle in park before exiting. The Outback rolled backwards, out of the parking lot and across Hospital Hill Road before stopping in a ditch. Hewat was uninjured, and the vehicle suffered minor cosmetic damage and was able to be driven away. Hewat was issued an infraction for unsafe movement of a stopped, standing or parked motor vehicle.

Reversing fender bender

On the afternoon of Aug. 21, troopers responded to a two-car accident near the railroad tracks on Sand Road in North Canaan. Troopers witnessed damage to the front of a Hyundai Tucson, driven by Marisa Ohler, 69, of Falls Village, and the back of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by Patrick Piljar, 30, who holds a Canaan P.O. box. No injuries were sustained in the accident, but Piljar was issued a written warning from unsafe backing.

Driver strikes donation bin, flees scene

At about noon on Saturday, Aug, 23, an unknown vehicle struck the Texima clothing donation bin in the Stop & Shop parking lot in North Canaan, destroying it completely. The vehicle then fled the scene. Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820.

Motorcycle accident

On the afternoon of Aug 23, Thomas Cmuchowski, 23, of Torrington, was traveling on Cemetery Hill Road in Cornwall on his motorcycle, a 2006 Suzuki SV650, when he lost control. The machine went off the roadway and up a small embankment, striking a rock and throwing Cmuchowski. He was suspected to have suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

False alarm call yields arrest

Troopers were dispatched to a Norfolk address on the afternoon of Aug. 23 in response to a call from Regina Lane, 62, of Norfolk. Upon arriving and investigating, troopers arrested her for misuse of emergency 911 (false alarm) and disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Single-vehicle accident in West Woods

On the morning of Aug. 26, Colby Hickey, 25, of Lakeville was driving his GMC Sierra K1500 on West Woods Road No. 2 in Sharon when he struck a street sign, lost control and hit a tree. He was uninjured, but his vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility in the accident and failure to maintain lane.

Disorderly conduct and assault arrest

Troopers were dispatched to a Cornwall address on the evening of Aug. 26 on the report of a physical altercation. Upon arriving and investigating, troopers arrested Daniel Saed, 23, of Cornwall for disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 27.

Arrest on Canaan Valley Road

On Aug. 28, troopers located Edward Humes, 47, of Waterbury at a Canaan Valley Road address in North Canaan. Humes had four outstanding warrants from Torrington Superior Court and was arrested for violating probation and was held on a $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.





