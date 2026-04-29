Classifieds - April 30, 2026

Automobiles For Sale

2012 Audi Q5: Original owner, 88,500 miles, no accidents, everything works! always garaged, $7500, OBO! 860-435-2065.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

Jay’s Lawn Care is hiring full and Part-time: lawn maintenance employees. Experience operating Scag mowing equipment and ability to drive truck and trailer is needed. Salary dependent on experience. Call 860-824-0053 to schedule an interview.

Town of Cornwall Hiring: The Town of Cornwall has a fulltime job opening for Highway Department Maintainer. For more details and to apply, contact first Selectmen’s office 860-672-4959.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Land Use Administrator - Full-time, salary range of $57,020-$71,275, depending on experience, plus benefits (some starting after one year). Responsible for coordinating,managing, and processing all proposals for land development in the town. Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (Associates Degree Preferred) with 4 years increasingly responsible work experience preferably in administrative work, public contact, field of land use and municipal government, or any equivalent combination and experience. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

Wyantenuck Country Club seeks a Sous Chef: Benefits Available. Work in a beautiful setting with a great team. Please email brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Building Official - Full-time, salary range of $72,000-$90,000, depending on experience, plus benefits (starting after one year). Responsible for administering and enforcing the State of CT Building Code in the town. Qualifications: Associates Degree or Advanced Technical Courses related to building construction and/or design and over five years increasingly responsible experience in supervising the construction or design of buildings or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience to meet the State Certification requirements. Required to have or obtain State Certified Building Official License. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Fire Marshal - Part-time, salary range of $20,000-$25,000, depending on experience. Responsible for the fire code enforcement, fire investigation, inspections, permitting and public safety education in the town. Qualifications: Associates Degree or Advanced Technical Courses, and over five years increasingly responsible experience in a fire department or related inspection experience. Required to have or obtain State Fire Marshal Certification. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00 PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2026 season: Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time employment available. Positions Available: Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Please email brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Services Offered

GARDENING: Spring and Fall Cleanup and Stone W alls. 845-444-4492.

Highly Skilled Caretaker/Gardener: Available. Mature, experienced manager of estates and small farms seeks a position with housing on a local property in Sharon-Lakeville-Salisbury area. Extensive background in horticulture-able to operate all types of machinery. Well versed in all aspects of building and property maintenance and care. Able to work without supervision-honest and reliable. Please call Martin at 646- 599-0773. Thanks.

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity.All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discriminationbased on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or::causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawfulsource of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Gorgeous 1300 sq ft 2 bedroom apartment: on Main St. in Sheffield MA. Vaulted ceilings power skylights marble bathroom with jacuzzi tub cherry oak and tile floors rear deck. $2700 per month includes heat electric and high speed internet. Call 413-429-7477.

Houses For Rent

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedroom, split air heat/a/c system, dishwasher,decks, views, pets considered. $2650 plus utilities. Call 518-567-8277.


Latest News

‘Vulnerable Earth’ opens at the Tremaine Gallery

‘Vulnerable Earth’ opens at the Tremaine Gallery

Tremaine Gallery exhibit ‘Vulnerable Earth’ explores climate change in the High Arctic.

Photo by Greg Lock

“Vulnerable Earth,” on view through June 14 at the Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss, brings together artists who have traveled to one of the most remote regions on Earth and returned with work shaped by first-hand experience of a fragile, rapidly shifting planet, inviting viewers to sit with the tension between awe and loss, beauty and vulnerability.

Curated by Greg Lock, director of the Photography, Film and Related Media program at The Hotchkiss School, the exhibition centers on participants in The Arctic Circle, an expeditionary residency that sends artists and scientists into the High Arctic aboard a research vessel twice a year. The result is a show documenting their lived experience and what it means to stand in a place where climate change is not theoretical but visible, immediate and accelerating.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Beyond Hammertown: Joan Osofsky designs what comes next

Beyond Hammertown: Joan Osofsky designs what comes next

Joan Osofsky and Sharon Marston

Provided

Joan Osofsky is closing the doors on Hammertown, one of the region’s most beloved home furnishings and lifestyle destinations, after 40 years, but she is not calling it an ending.

“I put my baby to bed,” she said, describing the decision with clarity and calm. “It felt like the right time.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

A celebratory season of American classics and new works at Barrington Stage Company

A celebratory season of American classics and new works at Barrington Stage Company
Playwright Keelay Gipson’s “Estate Sale” will have its world premier this summer at Barrington Stage Company.
Provided

Amid the many cultural attractions in the region, the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, stands out for its award-winning productions and comprehensive educational and community-based programming. The theater’s 2026 season is one of its most ambitious; it includes two Pulitzer Prize-winning modern classics, one of the greatest theatrical farces ever written, and new works that speak directly to who we are right now as a society.

“Our 2026 season is a celebration of extraordinary storytelling in all its forms — timeless, uproarious and boldly new,” said Artistic Director Alan Paul. “This season features works that have shaped the American theater, as well as world premieres that reflect the company’s deep commitment to developing new voices and new stories. Together, these productions embody what BSC does best: entertain, challenge and connect our audiences through theater that feels both essential and alive.”

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Hotchkiss Film Festival celebrates 15th year of emerging filmmakers

Hotchkiss Film Festival celebrates 15th year of emerging filmmakers

Student festival directors Trey Ramirez (at the mic) and Leon Li introducing the Hotchkiss Film Festival.

Brian Gersten

The 15th annual Hotchkiss Film Festival took place Saturday, April 25, marking a milestone year for a student-driven event that continues to grow in ambition, reach and artistic scope. The festival was founded in 2012 by Hotchkiss alumnus and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Brian Ryu. Ryu served as a festival juror for this year’s installment, which showcased a selection of emerging filmmakers from around the region. The audience was treated to 17 films spanning drama, horror, comedy, documentary and experimental forms — each reflecting a distinct voice and perspective.

This year’s program was curated by student festival directors Trey Ramirez and Leon Li, working alongside faculty adviser Ann Villano. With more than 52 submissions received, the selection process was both rigorous and rewarding. The final lineup included six films from Hotchkiss students.

Keep ReadingShow less
film festival

Artist Maira Kalman curates ‘Shaker Outpost’ in Chatham

Artist Maira Kalman curates ‘Shaker Outpost’ in Chatham

The Laundry Room, a painting by Maira Kalman from the exhibition “Shaker Outpost: Design, Commerce, and Culture” at the Shaker Museum’s pop-up space in Chatham.

Photo by Maira Kalman; Courtesy of the artist and Mary Ryan Gallery, New York

With “Shaker Outpost: Design, Commerce, and Culture,” opening May 2, the Shaker Museum in Chatham invites artist and writer Maira Kalman to pair her own new paintings with objects from the museum’s vast holdings, and, in the process, reintroduce the Shakers not as relic, but as a living argument for clarity, usefulness and grace.

Born in Tel Aviv, Maira Kalman is a New York–based artist and writer known for her illustrated books, wide-ranging collaborations and distinctive work spanning publishing, design and fine art.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Ticking Tent spring market returns

Ticking Tent spring market returns

The Ticking Tent Spring Market returns to Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston on May 2.

Jennifer Almquist

The Ticking Tent Spring Market returns to New Preston Saturday, May 2, bringing more than 60 antiques dealers, artisans and design brands to Spring Hill Vineyards for a one-day, brocante-style shopping event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Co-founders Christina Juarez and Benjamin Reynaert invite visitors to the outdoor market at 292 Bee Brook Road, where curated vendors will offer home goods, fashion, tabletop and collectible design. Guests can browse while enjoying Spring Hill Vineyards’ wines and seasonal fare.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.