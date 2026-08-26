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Classifieds - August 25, 2026

HOUSE FOR RENT

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN. Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing. $1,275/week. 585-355-5245.

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. Quiet. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2475 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

LOJA CLEANING AND JANITORIAL Home and Apartment Cleaning. Commercial Janitorial and Maintenance. Offices & Commercial Spaces. Move In/Move Out. Customized Deep Cleaning Projects. Licensed & Insured. 475-746-8621 or 475-529-6484. lojacleaningservices@gmail.com

Julieth Cleaning Pro. Spotless Homes at Competitive Prices! House Cleaning. Apartment Cleaning. Office Cleaning. Move-In/Move-Out Cleaning. Post Construction Cleaning. Basement & Attic Cleaning. General Cleaning. Reliable, Professional & Friendly Service. Proudly serving Torrington, Canaan, Litchfield, Winsted, Norfolk, New Hartford, and surrounding areas. Call today for your FREE estimate! 860-806-2110. JuliethCleaningPra@gmail.com

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

Weekend Worker Needed. Weed whacking, Brush clearing, Firewood, Lawn and Garden work, plus more. Good work ethics required. Pay according to skill. Call 518-567-8277.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking waitstaff. Lunch shifts available for weekdays with flexible shift options for weekends and some dinners as well. Call 413-528-0350 or send resumes to brandon@wyantenuck.org

BOOKKEEPER WANTED. Part time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Konkapot Tree and Timber based in Ashley Falls is looking for a Sawmill Assistant. Part or full time. Experience with chainsaws, tractors, and machinery preferred but not required. Will train the right candidate. Pay: depending on experience. 413-229-2182.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

1Bd/1b apartment in Amenia. $900 a month. 860-309-4482.

TAG SALES LITCHFIELD, CT

HUGE ESTATE TAG SALE 8/28 10-5, 8/29 10-3. Antiques, Vintage + More. 425 Bantam Rd. Litchfield.

Latest News

Legal Notices - August 25, 2026

Legal Notices - August 25, 2026

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-1 by Emily Vail for a variance of Section 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by 145 Farnum Road LLC located at 145 Farnum Road Lakeville, CT 06039, map 48 lot 15. The hearing will be held on September 8, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

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Allen Degreenia

Allen Degreenia

WEST CORNWALL — Allen “Al” Degreenia, 70, of West Cornwall, Connecticut, passed away on Aug. 14, 2026 at Hartford Hospital.
Al was born on Sept. 10, 1955, in Torrington, Connecticut, the son of the late Ovel and Olive Degreenia of West Cornwall.

A man of many talents, Al was an artist in every sense of the word. He was a gifted musician and had a lifelong love of old cars. For many years, through his business, Textile Graphics in Torrington, Al shared his artistic talents with the community, printing hundreds of T-shirts and hand painting signs for local businesses.

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Lynn Korbel

Lynn Korbel

CANAAN — Lynn Korbel passed away peacefully with her son, Eric by her side, at Geer nursing on Aug. 19, 2026, due to complications of cancer and kidney failure. She is remembered and celebrated by her two sons, Eric and David Korbel of Lakeville and Middleboro, Massachusetts, her two grandchildren, Dylan Korbel and Brittany Korbel, her niece Jennifer Cotte and her grandnieces Jaden Cotte and Jamison Cotte. She is survived by her brother Edward ‘Ted’ Korbel of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

Lynn was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1943. She resided in Wilmette, Illinois before moving to New Canaan, Connecticut in 1955. She attended New Canaan High School where she learned to play the flute and speak French. She was active in the drama department as well. Graduating in 1961, she then went on to attend Virginia Wesleyan College studying the Russian language and was actively involved in the production of several plays both as an artist as well as working on set design and as a director. Further education found her attending the Catherine Gibbs school in NYC and also working at that time as a fashion model. Lynn then went on to work for the Famous Artists School in Westport, Connecticut where she received several promotions rising to oversee the nascent computer division side of the business.

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Ronald C. Watson

Ronald C. Watson

MILLERTON — Ronald C. Watson, a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend, and beloved member of his community, passed away leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will forever carry his love with them.

Ronald was born on Dec. 3, 1948, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, Connecticut, to Roy Watson and Theresa Linderman. Throughout his life, Ronald was a man who valued the things that mattered most—family, loyalty, friendship, and time spent doing the things he loved.

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Stephen Michael Brandt

Stephen Michael Brandt

LAKEVILLE — With heavy hearts we are saddened to report that Stephen passed away at Sharon Hospital after a long illness at age 62. He lived in Sharon early on and then resided in Lakeville later in life.

He was an accomplished and well-respected painting contractor. He had a huge heart, was a great friend to everyone (always there to help) and had the quickest wit and greatest sense of humor ever.

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Nedra Hope Guyette

Nedra Hope Guyette

SHARON — Nedra Hope Guyette, age 95, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 12, 2026.

Nedra, also known to many as Mom and Grammy, was born on Feb. 25, 1931, in Stamford, Connecticut. Her family later moved to New Portland, Maine, in Somerset County, where she and her two brothers led an active, outdoor life she cherished and missed for the rest of her days.

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