Legal Notices - August 25, 2026

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Roy Watson and Theresa Linderman; his brother, Roy Watson II; his sisters, Patty Watson and Theresa Eiserman; his beloved granddaughter, Ellie Dunlop; and the love of his life, Audrey Watson. The love Ronald and Audrey shared was a defining part of his life, and there is comfort in knowing that after enduring the heartbreak of her absence, they are together once again.

Ronald’s greatest legacy can be found in the family he loved so deeply. His memory will live on through his two daughters, Rene (Rob) and Jody Watson; his grandchildren, Reneisha Vielman, Robert Haskell, Tatyana Watson, Christian Haskell, Kenya Castillo, William Haskell, Daja Williams, and Shantasia Thompson; their spouses; and his many cherished great-grandchildren. Each of them carries a piece of Ronald with them—in the stories they will tell, the traditions they will continue, and the memories they will hold close for generations to come.

He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Watson Sr., Al Watson, Thomas Watson, Larry Watson, Kathy Ahearn, Jackie Mangarillo, Wendy Wilms, Timothy Watson, and Richard Watson, Otto Eiserman, as well as many nieces and nephews who truly made his life better.

Ronald was a true outdoorsman and an avid hunter who found peace and happiness in nature. He was an active member of the Millerton Gun Club, where he enjoyed spending time among friends who shared his interests. And when it came to fishing, those who knew Ronald would tell you there was simply no one better. Whether he was hunting, casting a line, or sharing a story about the one that did—or didn’t—get away, those were the moments when Ronald was truly in his element.

He also loved a good flea market. There was something special about wandering through tables filled with old treasures, never knowing what he might find or what story might come along with it. The simple things in life brought Ronald happiness, especially when they could be shared with the people he loved.

Above everything else, Poppy was a family man. He was loyal to his core, loved deeply, and stood by the people who mattered to him. His family was his greatest pride, and his presence created the kind of memories that time can never erase. He was someone you could count on, someone whose stories will continue to be repeated around kitchen tables and family gatherings, and someone whose absence will be felt in countless moments.

To know Poppy was to know a man who lived life in his own way, loved his family fiercely, and left his mark on generations of people who were fortunate enough to call him Dad, Poppy, Uncle Ron, Sir, family, or friend.

Although saying goodbye to Poppy brings an immeasurable sadness, his life was so much bigger than this goodbye. It lives on in every fishing story, every hunting memory, every flea-market treasure, every family gathering, every laugh shared in his honor, and every piece of wisdom passed from one generation to the next.

Those who loved Ronald will miss his presence more than words can express, but the love he gave them does not end here. It remains in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, family, and friends.

May Ronald rest peacefully, reunited with Audrey, Ellie, and all those he loved who went before him. His work here is finished, but his stories, his love, and his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of the family he treasured most.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. at Millerton American Legion Post # 178, 155 Route 44, Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Gun Club, P.O. Box 720, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the Celebration of Life or to plant a tree in Ronnie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.