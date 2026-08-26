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Legal Notices - August 25, 2026

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application ZBA-26-1 by Emily Vail for a variance of Section 304 and 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations pertaining to a property owned by 145 Farnum Road LLC located at 145 Farnum Road Lakeville, CT 06039, map 48 lot 15. The hearing will be held on September 8, 2026 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the 5:00PM meeting. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to and speak on the matter. Instructions for attending this virtual meeting will be listed on the agenda and at https://www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at https://www.salisburyct.us/zoning-board-of-appeals.... Attendance is encouraged but written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. The agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may also be reviewed in the Land Use Office, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

08-27-26

09-03-26


Legal Notice

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on March 7, 2022: Approved - Regulation Amendment Application #2026-0315 by Lime Rock Park II, LLC amending section 221 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations "Additional Requirements for Uses in the RE Zone" as amended by the Commission through and including its meeting of August 17, 2026 with the finding that the amendment is consistent with the plan of conservation and development, and in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan of Zoning with an effective date of September 7, 2026. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

08-27-26


Legal Notice

Legal Notice The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0328 by Patrick Mulberry for establishment of a single-family residential use in the Inner Corridor of the Housatonic River Overlay District and the Flood Plain Overlay District, with associated site work, at 11 Route 7, Salisbury, Map 04, Lot 31-1 per Sections 401 and 402 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

08-27-26

09-03-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GREGORY THOMAS MCAVOY,

Late of Cornwall Bridge (26-00311)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 10, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Mark McAvoy 17 Brookside Drive Plainfield, CT 06374 Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-27-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONA L. ALEXANDER,

Late of Lakeville

AKA Dona Olinger (26-00319)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 10, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Sarah H. Hadoulis c/o William O Riiska William O. Riiska 3 Farnam Road PO Box 1340 Lakeville, CT 06039

Jordan Bergs, Clerk

08-27-26

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