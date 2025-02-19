Classifieds - February 20, 2025

Plumbing/Heating Technicians & Appliance Installers: Decker & Beebe 404 Ashley Falls Rd, North Canaan is looking for skilled/licensed technicians with strong mechanical aptitude, problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Our team values expertise, dedication and craftsmanship. We offer competitive hourly wages with overtime opportunities, bonuses, health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) with company matching after a probationary period. Email resumes to LS@DeckerandBeebe.com or Call Lisa for an interview now, 860-824-5467.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com

Sharon Rentals: 1b/1b home on a private lake. Avail 4/1/25. Yearly. $2750/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

SHARON: Now accepting applications for 1 and 2 bedroom apartments at SHARON RIDGE EXPANSION. Income-based housing. USDA income limits apply. NO SMOKING. For information and to obtain application, contact: 203-699-9335 ext. 310. leave message. tbroderick@cremllc.com. ****Equal Housing Opportunity****

Housatonic girls beat Shepaug Valley in BL quarterfinal

FALLS VILLAGE Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball won 52-29 against Shepaug Valley High School in round one of the Berkshire League playoff tournament Feb. 19.

The Mountaineers established a lead early in the game and maintained a double-digit buffer throughout all four quarters. Housatonic's relentless defense completely stalled Shepaug, forcing numerous turnovers that paved the way for victory.

hvrhs basketball

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

hvrhs basketball

