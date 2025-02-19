The Law
The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Mol and Scott shine in ‘Love Letters’ at the Sharon Playhouse

Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott in a reading of “Love Letters” at the Sharon Playhouse

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse held a one night showing of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on Saturday, Feb 15. The sold out, though only partially attended due to the weather, performance was held in the Bok Gallery and starred Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott.

“Love Letters” is an epistolary play, meaning the story is conveyed through the letters exchanged between the two main characters: Melissa Gardener, played by Mol, and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, played by Scott. The play begins at childhood and lasts until the characters are about sixty years old. With the performers reading letters back and forth, the staging is minimal—intimate lighting casts a warm glow over the two actors seated at a single table, where they remain for the entire performance. The Bok Gallery’s cozy setting enhances the play’s simplicity, making for an intimate and engaging experience.

