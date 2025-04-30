Cabinet Meeting

Fred had a jovial and close relationship with many of his neighbors, who he saw daily, all willing to share a cup of coffee or receive various bits of wisdom from Fred on any number of projects.



Fred was predeceased by his parents; Helen and Arch Hosterman, step-mother Cassie Hosterman, sisters Ruth and Esther Marie, brother Richard, and former wife Dorothy. He is survived by his three children and their spouses; John and his husband Eric of Northfield, Minnesota, Tracy and her partner, Sam, of Amenia, New York, and Catherine and her husband, Josh, of Cornwall. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; Nicky, Dan, Ian, Zachary, and Eliza, and several nieces and nephews.



Fred loved to flirt with the ladies, even in his 90s, doing a little “dance” for almost anyone he met. Another of Fred’s favorite hobbies was chopping down trees on his land. Initially, this started out as a necessity for fueling his wood stoves. Later, tree-clearing projects were aimed at enhancing the magnificent view from his house high atop Carter Road. Even at age 95, Fred was frequently on his excavator moving boulders or building a retaining wall, as he was strong, healthy and witty until his final weeks.