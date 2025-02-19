Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Housatonic's Jesse Bonhotel, left, sets up a play against Nonnewaug. Photo by Riley Klein

After falling behind early, the Mountaineers refused to go down without a fight. HVRHS cut a double-digit lead to seven points in the third quarter before foul trouble stalled offensive momentum.

HVRHS juniors Anthony Foley and Wesley Allyn each had season-high scoring nights with 21 and 16 points respectively. Defensively, Owen Riemer forced repeated turnovers through steals and swatted shots.

Anthony Foley scored 21 points for HVRHS Feb. 18. Photo by Riley Klein

After the game, Housatonic coach Kurt Johnson reflected on the season, calling it an "improvement but we didn't hit our ceiling." He described graduating seniors Jesse Bonhotel, Mason O'Niel, Sam and Jacob Marcus as "the toughness of the team, so that's the challenge that the young guys will have to figure out" next year.

Nonnewaug advanced to the semifinal round Feb. 20 against Thomaston High School. On the other side of the Berkshire League bracket, undefeated Shepaug Valley High School got matched against Lakeview High School. Both games will be played at Northwestern High School back-to-back beginning at 5:15 p.m.