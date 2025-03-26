Triumphant trio wins March 3-on-3 HVRHS basketball tournament

FALLS VILLAGE — Team Kansas claimed undefeated victory in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Housatonic Valley Regional High School March 20.

Coinciding with the start of the NCAA tournament, Housatonic hosted its own version of March Madness with eight co-ed trios, each with up to one teacher, facing off in a double-elimination bracket.

Social Studies Teacher Deron Bayer commentated during the 5-minute games, which culminated in a thrilling finale.

Team Kansas’ Aiden Miller, Bakary Toure and Jackie Fenn defeated Team UCLA, consisting of Anthony Labbadia, Nick Crodelle and Carmela Egan, to become champions. The title game went into four overtimes.

“We have never before seen a quadruple overtime,” exclaimed Bayer.

The event raised $240 for the class of 2027.