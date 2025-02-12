Bobcat boys prevail 71-60

Owen Riemer lines up a jump shot for HVRHS.

Riley Klein
hvrhs basketball

Bobcat boys prevail 71-60

Berkshire League Rivalry Night: Housatonic vs. Lakeview

FALLS VILLAGE — Lakeview High School boys varsity basketball defeated Housatonic Valley Regional High School 71-60 on Rivalry Night Feb. 5.

The Bobcat boys won through efficient offensive production and high-percentage shooting. Lakeview led from start to finish and beat HVRHS for the second time this season.

Fueled by a packed gymnasium in Falls Village, Housatonic began to mount a comeback in the second half. They repeatedly forced turnovers and chipped away at the deficit. Early in the fourth quarter, HVRHS trailed by just five points, but the Mountaineers ran out of clock and Lakeview won by 11 points.

The evening of high school hoops doubled as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness. Fans dressed in pink filled the bleachers as “Shoot for a Cure” raised more than $300.

“We haven’t had a crowd like this in a long time. It’s fun,” said HVRHS forward Simon Markow.

Fans sport pink in support of breast cancer awareness.Riley Klein

Lakeview’s teams contributed $100 to the cause and the away section of the bleachers was just as lively as the home section. Students were bussed from Litchfield to Falls Village to cheer and chant.

Lakeview’s lights-out shooting and rebounding dominance earned them the win. Guards John Gollow and Anthony Turturo led the team in scoring with 21 and 17 points respectively.

Housatonic spread the scoring around with 17 points for Anthony Labbadia, 15 points for Wes Allyn, 11 points for Owen Riemer and 10 points for Mason O’Niel.

After the game, Lakeview’s record advanced to 8-6, putting them at fourth place in the Berkshire League standings. HVRHS moved to 5-12 and remained in fifth place in the BL boys rankings.

With the post season just around the corner, as of Feb. 6, Shepaug remained atop the BL undefeated at 17-0, followed by Thomaston at 14-3 and Nonnewaug at 13-4.

Berkshire League boys playoffs begin Feb. 18.

hvrhs basketball

Latest News

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema
Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener