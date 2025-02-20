Housatonic girls beat Shepaug Valley in BL quarterfinal

FALLS VILLAGE Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball won 52-29 against Shepaug Valley High School in round one of the Berkshire League playoff tournament Feb. 19.

The Mountaineers established a lead early in the game and maintained a double-digit buffer throughout all four quarters. Housatonic's relentless defense completely stalled Shepaug, forcing numerous turnovers that paved the way for victory.

Olivia Brooks plays point guard for HVRHS.Photo by Riley Klein

HVRHS seniors Kylie Leonard and Daniela Brennan each posted five steals in the game. Leonard led the team in scoring with 13 points and Brennan added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Shepaug battled until the end, but the young Spartan squad struggled to build momentum. Sophomore Eliana Ostrosky scored a team-high 10 points. Emma O'Dwyer scored eight points.

Elian Ostrosky, right, led Shepaug Valley in scoring with 10 points. Photo by Riley Klein

Housatonic advanced to the semifinals to play the reigning champs, Northwestern Regional High School. On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Gilbret School will play Thomaston High School.

Berkshire League girls semifinals games will be played Friday, Feb. 21 on neutral ground at Nonnewaug High School. HVRHS and Northwestern play first at 5 p.m. and the Gilbert versus Thomaston will follow immediately after.

The BL girls basketball championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Nonnewaug.

The home section of the bleachers looks on with anticipation as a three-pointer by Olivia Brooks finds the hoop.Photo by Riley Klein

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Mol and Scott shine in ‘Love Letters’ at the Sharon Playhouse

Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott in a reading of “Love Letters” at the Sharon Playhouse

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse held a one night showing of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on Saturday, Feb 15. The sold out, though only partially attended due to the weather, performance was held in the Bok Gallery and starred Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott.

“Love Letters” is an epistolary play, meaning the story is conveyed through the letters exchanged between the two main characters: Melissa Gardener, played by Mol, and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, played by Scott. The play begins at childhood and lasts until the characters are about sixty years old. With the performers reading letters back and forth, the staging is minimal—intimate lighting casts a warm glow over the two actors seated at a single table, where they remain for the entire performance. The Bok Gallery’s cozy setting enhances the play’s simplicity, making for an intimate and engaging experience.

