Old Saybrook wins 54-36 over Housy in state tournament

Housatonic's Daniela Brennan matched up against Old Saybrook's Breleigh Cooke in round two of the Class S state tournament March 5.

Photo by Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School got knocked out of the state playoff by Old Saybrook High School March 5.

HVRHS, the eighth seed, hosted Old Saybrook, seeded ninth, for round two of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S tournament. As the eighth and ninth seeds in the tournament, both teams earned byes for the first round of the state postseason.

On the way to victory in Falls Village, Old Saybrook came back from behind to win 54-36. Senior Breleigh Cooke scored a game-high 19 points for the Rams with 14 of those coming in the second half.

HVRHS played without captain Kylie Leonard, who was sidelined due to injury. The three active seniors, Tessa Dekker, Khyra McClennon and Daniela Brennan, combined for 28 points in their final varsity basketball game.

Khyra McClennon won the tip over Old Saybrook center Kylie Lake.Photo by Riley Klein

The Mountaineers started strong and briefly opened up a double-digit lead in the first half. The team created momentum through defensive control, forcing repeated turnovers in the full-court press.

At halftime, HVRHS led 24-18.

Old Saybrook went on an 18-2 scoring run in the third quarter and pulled ahead of HVRHS. Cooke hit two 3-pointers in the hot streak.

Brennan and McClennon each hobbled off the court with injury flare-ups in the second half, but both returned to play out the game.

The Rams finished strong with another 18 points in the fourth quarter and secured a 54-36 win.

Tessa Dekker played four years of varsity basketball for the Mountaineers and was named to the Berkshire League First Team in 2025.Photo by Riley Klein

Old Saybrook coach Steve Woods and Housatonic coach Jake Plitt shook hands after the game.

"You played a great game. Didn’t help that your captain was on the bench," said Woods.

"Your team played really well," said Plitt. "Good luck the rest of the way."

Old Saybrook secured a trip to the quarterfinal round against Somers High School. Somers beat top-ranked Academy of Science and Innovation 49-44 the same night.

For Housatonic, the season was over. Plitt praised his team for a successful year, ending 14-6 in the regular season, entry to the Berkshire League tournament as the third seed and the Class S playoff as the eight seed.

"This season has been really special to me and I’m proud to be a part of it." said Plitt. "We’ll see you next year."

Sophomore guard Hayden Bachman got a taste of the postseason this year.Photo by Riley Klein

