DEEP discusses last year’s low flows on the Farmington River

Anglers will remember the summer of 2024 as a time of unusually low flows on the West Branch of the Farmington River.

The West Branch, which rises in Becket, Massachusetts, is impounded at two reservoirs before the famous trout fishing water starts below the Goodwin Dam in Hartland.

The water releases from Goodwin are consistently cold, which provides excellent habitat for trout, especially brown trout.

But an unusually dry period of 45-50 days hit the Northeast in general and the Northwest Corner in particular at the start of August 2024.

Because there was very little natural flow entering the Farmington system, fishing, tubing and other recreational uses suffered from a lack of water.

Erratic flows were not a new problem in last August. Earlier in 2024, the General Assembly, in response to complaints from various interested parties, passed Public Act 24-13, which addressed the regulatory aspects of the water. Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation in May 2024.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Mike Beauchene of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection led an online information session on how DEEP is going to proceed with implementing PA 24-13. (The draft plan is on the CT DEEP website.)

Beauchene explained the complicated regulatory situation, with the Metropolitan District Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers being the main players.

The bottom line is this: the commission has relinquished its historical claims to some of the water held in Coldbrook River lake and the Goodwin Reservoir.

DEEP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will coordinate and manage releases with these elements in mind: Fish and Wildlife, Recreation and Tourism, Flood Risk Reduction, Hydropower, Safety, Stakeholder Engagement, and Challenges — such as drought or excessive rain.

Beauchene said the three “rules of the river” are:

The Metropolitan District Commission will release a minimum of 50 cubic feet per second from the Goodwin Dam at all times, the commission will pass all “natural inflow” — i.e. rain runoff — up to 150 cubic feet per second from the Goodwin Dam, and the commission will pass through Goodwin Dam all releases from the Otis Reservoir in Massachusetts.

Asked how DEEP will decide what amount of water to request from the Corps of Engineers at any given time, Beauchene said the requests will be determined by actual people, not an algorithm.

“There is nothing automated.”

Typically the agency will ask federal engineers to adjust the flow once a week, on a Friday.

Beauchene said the new regimen will help maintain trout habitat, especially for brown trout. Asked if it will result in more and larger brook trout, Beauchene said probably not.

While the plan aims for a more streamlined and transparent flow regimen, Beauchene warned that there is only so much any agency can do in the event of drought or flood.

Right now, he said, “We need a lot of snow or rain. And we need it fast.”

portal.ct.gov/deep/fishing/farmington-river-flow-plan

Latest News

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema
Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

