Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Car flips after slide-out

On the evening of Feb. 12, Gianna Musso, 25, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida was traveling west on Route 182 near the intersection with Green Road in Norfolk. The conditions were snowy, and the Toyota Prius Musso was driving at the time of incident slid off the roadway and struck a wood post before overturning onto its side. The vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene, but Musso was uninjured. Musso was found at fault for the accident, and was issued a written warning for violating C.G.S. 14-213, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane.

Distracted driving accident

At 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, Stephanie Thiery, 37, of Norfolk was traveling south on Route 272 in a Ford Explorer when she attempted to turn left onto Bruey Road. The trooper who responded to the accident determined that Thiery was texting while making the turn, and ran off the road before the vehicle came to a rest atop a stone wall. Thiery was issued an infraction for violating C.G.S.14-236, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, and C.G.S. 14-296aa, Use of a Handheld Device While Driving.

Tree collision on snowy roadway

On the evening of Feb. 8, Daniel Harrison, 68, of Sharon was driving northbound on Skiff Mountain Road during snowfall. While navigating a curve, Harrison lost control of his Ford Bronco on the slippery road and ran off the road, colliding with a tree. Harrison reported no injuries, but the vehicle was disabled by the crash and was towed from the scene. Harrison was issued a warning for C.G.S. 14-218a, Traveling Too Fast for Conditions.

Bald tire spinout

At around 10 p.m. on Feb. 8, Victor Quiroz, 50, of Sharon was driving uphill on Calkinstown Road in snowy conditions when his Acura TLX lost traction and slid off the roadway, colliding with a large boulder. Quiroz reported no injuries, but the vehicle sustained disabling damage to the passenger side and under carriage. Quiroz was issued a verbal warning for violating C.G.S. 14-98a, Unsafe Tires in Snow Conditions.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com