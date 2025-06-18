Classifieds - June 19, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Order Fulfillment (Winsted, CT)Consolidated Textile Brands: Eco friendly warehouse looking for part time help with cutting fabric, packing, shipping, and other various tasks as needed. Attention to details and ability to lift up to 50 pounds required. Join our amazing warehouse team! Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 4 hours a day, 8 A.M. -12 P.M. This job begins immediately and runs through 12/31/2025, with potential to become permanent. Please send your job history when you contact us. kari@

sustainablestitches.com.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The Cornwall Historical Society in Cornwall, CT is looking to hire: a docent to open the museum to visitors every Saturday from July 5 to Columbus Day weekend. Hours are from 9 to 3. Duties include greeting visitors, answering questions, and processing gift shop purchases. Anyone interested should contact Suzanne Fateh at: curator@cornwallhistoricalsociety.org. Hourly pay is $20. Visit our website to learn more about CHS.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

NEED YOUR HOME CLEANED?: Diana and Juliet have been servicing the Northwest Corner since 1998. We offer guaranteed satisfaction and have great references. Please call 860- 605-0528.

Auctions, Estate Sales

ESTATE SALE: 188 Under Mountain Rd, Salisbury, CT. Sat 6/21 9-3 & Sun 6/22 10-1. Crossroads Estate Solutions. Contents of charming 1860 home! Quality antique furniture, many beautiful rugs, art, lamps, books, vintage linens, cookware, dishware, and decorative accessories. Patio sets, small tools, and more Well-kept and stylish, perfect for home furnishing, staging,or treasure hunting. Cash, credit, Venmo accepted. More details: EstateSales.Net.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Amenia: One bedroom, 1 bath, renovated 2nd story apt. with washer/dryer hookup & two outside decks. $1200 a month plus one month security. References required. Please call 845-373-9539, Ext. 100.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

For Sale

Canoe for Sale: 14 foot Kevlar canoe with removable pontoons that prevent tipping, two paddles and original cushions, roof rack, good condition. Original cost $2000; best offer over $500. Call 860-435-8848.

Tag Sales

Millerton, NY

Estate Sale: Contents of a 2 Bedroom Household. Furniture, Dishes, Holiday Decorations and many tools of all kinds. 10 to 4: June 20, 21,27,28. July 11, 12. 5 Old Post Rd. Lot 7, Millerton, NY.



