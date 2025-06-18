Classifieds - June 19, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Order Fulfillment (Winsted, CT)Consolidated Textile Brands: Eco friendly warehouse looking for part time help with cutting fabric, packing, shipping, and other various tasks as needed. Attention to details and ability to lift up to 50 pounds required. Join our amazing warehouse team! Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 4 hours a day, 8 A.M. -12 P.M. This job begins immediately and runs through 12/31/2025, with potential to become permanent. Please send your job history when you contact us. kari@
sustainablestitches.com.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The Cornwall Historical Society in Cornwall, CT is looking to hire: a docent to open the museum to visitors every Saturday from July 5 to Columbus Day weekend. Hours are from 9 to 3. Duties include greeting visitors, answering questions, and processing gift shop purchases. Anyone interested should contact Suzanne Fateh at: curator@cornwallhistoricalsociety.org. Hourly pay is $20. Visit our website to learn more about CHS.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

NEED YOUR HOME CLEANED?: Diana and Juliet have been servicing the Northwest Corner since 1998. We offer guaranteed satisfaction and have great references. Please call 860- 605-0528.

Auctions, Estate Sales

ESTATE SALE: 188 Under Mountain Rd, Salisbury, CT. Sat 6/21 9-3 & Sun 6/22 10-1. Crossroads Estate Solutions. Contents of charming 1860 home! Quality antique furniture, many beautiful rugs, art, lamps, books, vintage linens, cookware, dishware, and decorative accessories. Patio sets, small tools, and more Well-kept and stylish, perfect for home furnishing, staging,or treasure hunting. Cash, credit, Venmo accepted. More details: EstateSales.Net.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

Amenia: One bedroom, 1 bath, renovated 2nd story apt. with washer/dryer hookup & two outside decks. $1200 a month plus one month security. References required. Please call 845-373-9539, Ext. 100.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

For Sale

Canoe for Sale: 14 foot Kevlar canoe with removable pontoons that prevent tipping, two paddles and original cushions, roof rack, good condition. Original cost $2000; best offer over $500. Call 860-435-8848.

Tag Sales

Millerton, NY

Estate Sale: Contents of a 2 Bedroom Household. Furniture, Dishes, Holiday Decorations and many tools of all kinds. 10 to 4: June 20, 21,27,28. July 11, 12. 5 Old Post Rd. Lot 7, Millerton, NY.


Latest News

State intervenes in sale of Torrington Transfer Station

The entrance to Torrington Transfer Station.

Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — Municipalities holding out for a public solid waste solution in the Northwest Corner have new hope.

An amendment to House Bill No. 7287, known as the Implementor Bill, signed by Governor Ned Lamont, has put the $3.25 million sale of the Torrington Transfer Station to USA Waste & Recycling on hold.

waste management

Juneteenth and Mumbet’s legacy
Sheffield resident, singer Wanda Houston will play Mumbet in "1781" on June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Center on Main, Falls Village.
Jeffery Serratt

In August of 1781, after spending thirty years as an enslaved woman in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, was the first enslaved person to sue for her freedom in court. At the time of her trial there were 5,000 enslaved people in the state. MumBet’s legal victory set a precedent for the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts in 1790, the first in the nation. She took the name Elizabeth Freeman.

Local playwrights Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi will tell her story in a staged reading of “1781” to celebrate Juneteenth, ay 7 p.m. at The Center on Main in Falls Village, Connecticut.Singer Wanda Houston will play MumBet, joined by actors Chantell McCulloch, Tarik Shah, Kim Canning, Sherie Berk, Howard Platt, Gloria Parker and Ruby Cameron Miller. Musical composer Donald Sosin added, “MumBet is an American hero whose story deserves to be known much more widely.”

history

A sweet collaboration with students in Torrington

The new mural painted by students at Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut.

Photo by Kristy Barto, owner of The Nutmeg Fudge Company

Thanks to a unique collaboration between The Nutmeg Fudge Company, local artist Gerald Incandela, and Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut a mural — designed and painted entirely by students — now graces the interior of the fudge company.

The Nutmeg Fudge Company owner Kristy Barto was looking to brighten her party space with a mural that celebrated both old and new Torrington. She worked with school board member Susan Cook and Incandela to reach out to the Academy’s art teacher, Rachael Martinelli.

community