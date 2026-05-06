Classifieds - May 7, 2026

Automobiles For Sale

2012 Audi Q5: Original owner, 88,500 miles, no accidents, everything works! always garaged, $7500, OBO! 860-435-2065.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

Jay’s Lawn Care is hiring full and Part-time: lawn maintenance employees. Experience operating Scag mowing equipment and ability to drive truck and trailer is needed. Salary dependent on experience. Call 860-824-0053 to schedule an interview.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2026 season: Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time employment available. Positions Available: Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Wyantenuck Country Club seeks a Sous Chef: Benefits Available. Work in a beautiful setting with a great team. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking lifeguards: for our upcoming season. Lifeguard position starts end of May/mid June. Please call 413-528-0350 or email: jen@wyantenuck.org

Services Offered

GARDENING: Spring and Fall Cleanup and Stone W alls. 845-444-4492.

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity.All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discriminationbased on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or:causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawfulsource of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedroom, split air heat/a/c system, dishwasher, decks, views, pets considered. $2650 plus utilities. Call 518-567-8277.

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN: Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing $1,275 / Week 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Ancram, NY

THE BIG DOODLETOWN FARM VINTAGE GARDEN SALE IS BACK!: This weekend May 9 and 10. 177 Doodletown Road, Ancram 12502. 8 am to 4 pm. No early birds. Contents of two 1920s greenhouses including vintage teak, iron and wooden garden furniture, potting shed contents and stylish garden objects. Cast stones statuary, many vintage clay pots, teak daybed, louvered panels, tools, garden chairs, cushions, baskets, vintage linen, iron and wooden benches, harvest tables. Multiple sets of chairs. Vintage garden books. Plus interesting non-garden furniture and items. Everything except plants. All priced to sell.


Latest News

‘Women Laughing’ celebrates New Yorker cartoonists

‘Women Laughing’ celebrates New Yorker cartoonists

Ten New Yorker cartoonists gather around a table in a scene from “Women Laughing.”

Eric Korenman

There is something deceptively simple about a New Yorker cartoon. A few lines, a handful of words — usually fewer than a dozen — and suddenly an entire worldview has been distilled into a single panel.

There is also something delightfully subversive about watching a room full of women sit around a table drawing them. Not necessarily because it seems unusual now — thankfully — but because “Women Laughing,” screening May 9 at The Moviehouse in Millerton, reminds us that for much of The New Yorker’s history, such a gathering would have been nearly impossible to imagine.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

By any other name: becoming Lena Hall

By any other name: becoming Lena Hall

In “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Lena Hall’s character is also a musician.

Courtesy Apple TV
At a certain point you stop asking who people want you to be and start figuring out who you already are.
Lena Hall

There is a moment in conversation with actress and musician Lena Hall when the question of identity lands with unusual force.

“Well,” she said, pausing to consider it, “who am I really?”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Remembering Todd Snider at The Colonial Theatre

Remembering Todd Snider at The Colonial Theatre

“A Love Letter to Handsome John” screens at The Colonial Theatre on May 8.

Provided

Fans of the late singer-songwriter Todd Snider will have a rare opportunity to gather in celebration of his life and music when “A Love Letter to Handsome John,” a documentary by Otis Gibbs, screens for one night only at The Colonial Theatre in North Canaan on Friday, May 8.

Presented by Wilder House Berkshires and The Colonial Theatre, the 54-minute film began as a tribute to Snider’s friend and mentor, folk legend John Prine. Instead, following Snider’s death last November at age 59, it became something more intimate: a portrait of the alt-country pioneer during the final year of his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sharon Playhouse debuts new logoahead of 2026 season

Sharon Playhouse debuts new logoahead of 2026 season

New Sharon Playhouse logo designed by Christina D’Angelo.

Provided

The Sharon Playhouse has unveiled a new brand identity for its 2026 season, reimagining its logo around the silhouette of the historic barn that has long defined the theater.

Sharon Playhouse leadership — Carl Andress, Megan Flanagan and Michael Baldwin — revealed the new logo and website ahead of the 2026 season. The change reflects leadership’s desire to embrace both the Playhouse’s history and future, capturing its nostalgia while reinventing its image.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

A Tangled First Foray to New York in 2026

A Tangled First Foray to New York in 2026

Gary Dodson demonstrated the two-handed switch rod cast on the Schoharie Creek on April 18. The author failed to learn said cast.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The last time I tried fishing in the Catskills, in the fall of 2025, I had to stop pretty abruptly when it became apparent my hip was not going to cooperate.

So it was with considerable trepidation that I waded across a stretch of the “Little Esopus” that turned out to be a little bit deeper and a tad more robust than I thought.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

Mahaiwe’s ‘100 Years of Movies’ returns

Mahaiwe’s ‘100 Years of Movies’ returns

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

Kevin Sprague

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will light up the silver screen this summer with the return of “100 Years of Movies,” a beloved film series celebrating the enduring legacy of American cinema.

Now in its third consecutive year, the program blends entertainment with insight, as director and film scholar Deborah Reinisch introduces each screening with historical context, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and a deep appreciation for the craft of filmmaking.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.