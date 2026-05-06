film

Mahaiwe’s ‘100 Years of Movies’ returns

Mahaiwe’s ‘100 Years of Movies’ returns

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

Kevin Sprague

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will light up the silver screen this summer with the return of “100 Years of Movies,” a beloved film series celebrating the enduring legacy of American cinema.

Now in its third consecutive year, the program blends entertainment with insight, as director and film scholar Deborah Reinisch introduces each screening with historical context, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and a deep appreciation for the craft of filmmaking.

This year’s series carries added resonance, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It also pays tribute to iconic performers whose careers shaped generations of moviegoers, including the late Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, Gene Hackman, Rob Reiner and Robert Duvall.

The series opens May 15 with “Bringing Up Baby” (1938), the quintessential screwball comedy starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. A week later, audiences can dive into the shadowy intrigue of “The Big Sleep” (1946), featuring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Additional highlights include “All About Eve” (1950), starring Bette Davis; “North by Northwest” (1959), directed by Alfred Hitchcock; and the Oscar-winning thriller “The French Connection” (1971). Later in the summer, the series continues its journey through decades of filmmaking with canonical works such as “The Godfather” (1972) and “All the President’s Men” (1976).

With a thoughtfully curated lineup, “100 Years of Movies” offers both longtime cinephiles and casual viewers a chance to experience the films that have helped define American culture. As Reinisch notes, the series provides “a splendid way to explore our American experience,” one frame at a time.

Tickets are available at mahaiwe.org or through the Mahaiwe box office at 413-528-0100.

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