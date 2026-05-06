what’s cooking at dugazon?

A savory onion pie recipe from Dugazon

A savory onion pie recipe from Dugazon

Savory onion pie

Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

This savory pie is a delicious alternative to quiche or tomato pie (which we’ll share in the future). Bobby’s mother made a similar recipe, and it was a huge hit.

Ideal for breakfast, brunch or lunch entertaining. Serve hot with a crisp white wine and a crispy green salad. Great for groups. Yum!


Savory Onion Pie

Inspired by a recipe from Barbara Dugazon Graham

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

For the crust:

•1 cup crushed saltine crackers

•1/4 cup salted butter, melted

For the filling:

•2 cups thinly sliced onions

•1 clove garlic, finely chopped (optional)

•2 tablespoons salted butter

•1 cup milk

•2 large eggs

•1/2 teaspoon black pepper

•1 1/2 cups grated cheddar and Parmesan cheese

•5 dashes Tabasco sauce

•1/2 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning

•Leaves from 1 fresh thyme sprig, or 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

•1 to 2 green onions, finely chopped, for garnish

Preparation

•Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place rack in center of oven.

•Make the crust: Combine cracker crumbs and melted butter. Press firmly into a 9-inch metal pie pan to form an even crust.

•In a skillet over low heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly caramelized, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, if using. Let cool slightly, then spread evenly over crust.

•In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, black pepper, Tabasco, Cajun seasoning and thyme. Stir in cheese until well combined. Pour mixture over onions.

•Bake uncovered until golden and set, 45 to 60 minutes. Watch closely during final baking.

•Let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions, slice and serve hot or at room temperature.

Notes: Pie can be frozen after assembly and baked later. A metal pie pan is recommended for best results.

what’s cooking at dugazon?

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