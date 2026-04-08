what’s cooking at dugazon?

Chicken and sausage gumbo

Chicken and sausage gumbo
Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

I remember all the trips growing up going to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to see my grandparents. My grandfather, Bainbridge Dugazon, always had a pot of gumbo on the stove. The gumbo was shared with family and friends over a meal of crusty French bread and a crisp green salad. And don’t forget your favorite hot sauce — Tabasco, Louisiana Crystal — all available at Dugazon.

We also loved to visit Phil’s Oyster Bar on Government Street for their gumbo when it wasn’t made at home. I can still smell it now. Here is a favorite recipe for chicken and sausage gumbo. Enjoy — it’s one of Louisiana’s signature dishes.

Jeff Holt

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

(adapted from “Cooking Up a Storm” by Marcelle Bienvenu and Judy Walker, editors)

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Total time: About 3½ hours

Ingredients

•1 (3- to 5-pound) hen, cut into serving pieces (bone-in preferred; boneless breasts and thighs can be used)

•Salt, to taste

•Dash of black pepper

•1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning

•1 cup vegetable oil

•1 cup all-purpose flour

•2 cups chopped yellow onion

•1 cup chopped green bell pepper

•½ cup chopped celery

•About 2½ quarts chicken broth (store-bought is fine)

•2 bay leaves

•½ teaspoon thyme (fresh or dried)

•1 pound andouille sausage, sliced ¼ inch thick

•¼ cup chopped green onions

•2 to 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

•Hot cooked rice, for serving

Preparation

1. Season the chicken with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning; set aside.

2 .In a large Dutch oven, combine the oil and flour over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the roux turns a deep brown, 30 to 35 minutes.

3. Add the onion, bell pepper and celery and cook, stirring, until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Add the chicken broth and stir until smooth. Add the chicken, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Partially cover and cook until the chicken is fork-tender, 2 to 3 hours, adding more broth as needed to keep the gumbo loose and soupy.

5. Add the sausage and simmer for 30 minutes more. (For deeper flavor, brown the sausage in a frying pan before adding.)

6. Adjust seasoning to taste, then stir in the green onions and parsley. Remove the bay leaves.

7. Serve over hot rice, with crusty French bread, butter, a crunchy green salad with French vinaigrette and hot sauce.

what’s cooking at dugazon?

Latest News

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

John Carter

Photo by Deborah Carter
"The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high."
John carter

John Carter, who served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury from 1999 until his retirement in 2014, launched the first iteration of the nonprofit Vecinos Seguros 1 (Safe Neighbors) in 2017 by introducing a misa, a Spanish-language worship service, at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church.

In December 2024, amid concerns over a renewed federal crackdown on immigrants, a group of volunteers revived the program as Vecinos Seguros 2 (VS2). According to its 2025 annual report, the initiative “created a network of trusted allies to help those who may be targeted by immigration enforcement agents,” taking a low-key approach that prioritizes in-person connections.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Firefly project to honor Jane Goodall

Firefly project to honor Jane Goodall
Firefly project to honor Jane Goodall
Provided

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, who died Oct. 1, 2025, will be honored April 10 at Marvelwood School during the Firefly Environmental Arts Project, a student-driven event blending art, science and environmental action.

A talk on Goodall by author Priscilla Woolworth will anchor the program, part of a larger gathering focused on sustainability. The Firefly Environmental Arts Project is described as “a collaborative sustainability initiative engaging students and professionals in the tri-state corner to build community through shared experiences in nature and the arts.” Student environmental ambassadors from several schools are central to the effort.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Threads of history come to Sharon

Threads of history come to Sharon

Indigo-dyed and printed linen, probably American, Mid- to late 18th century.

Provided

In an age of fast fashion and disposable wares, Sharon resident Titi Halle, a leader in the fields of textiles and costume, has spent decades immersed in a world where clothing endures, sometimes for centuries.

“I had very little idea that 300-year-old clothes survived,” Halle said. “Or that you could make a living out of it.”

Keep ReadingShow less
history
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Patina: the case for letting your home live a little

Patina: the case for letting your home live a little

Objects that show age over time can be beautiful treasures.

Kerri-Lee Mayland

Your home does not need to be perfect to be beautiful. In fact, the marks, softened edges, and quiet signs of daily life are not flaws to be erased, but stories to be embraced.

That idea has a name: patina. It is the natural aging of materials over time — the result of wood touched again and again, metal worn by air and use, fabrics settling into the rhythm of a lived-in space. Some may see it as damage, but it is better understood as evolution: the gentle, authentic record of a home being used as it was meant to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Selected Shorts returns to Stissing Center

Selected Shorts returns to Stissing Center

This year’s line-up is (clockwise from top left) Jane Curtin, Joanna Gleason, Deborah S. Craig, Michael Emerson.

Provided

On Sunday, April 12, the long-running public radio program “Selected Shorts” returns to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Whether torn from the pages of history or pulled from the ether of the imagination, short stories have the power to build entire worlds in just a few digestible pages or paragraphs. But as powerful as they can be, they are rarely given the recognition or appreciation they deserve.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Leslie Mendelson performs at The Grace Note

Leslie Mendelson performs at The Grace Note
Provided

Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson performs at The Grace Note at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. A Grammy Award-nominated artist, she blends folk, pop and Americana with a warm, expressive style.Tickets at thestissingcenter.org

concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.